The Art Circle Public Library would like to take this opportunity, especially in this year of COVID-19, to wish all a very Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season.
The library will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, through Saturday, Dec. 26, to celebrate the season.
Great New Books
One of the great espionage authors of our time, David John Moore Cromwell, better known by his pen name as John le Carre, passed away on Dec. 12. During the 1950s and 1960s, he worked for the British Security Service and Secret Intelligence Service. Best known for his George Smiley novels, in particular Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, John will be missed. The library has an extensive collection of his works. Come in, browse and enjoy.
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good by Tina Turner — Famous for overcoming obstacles as well as for selling more concert tickets than any other solo music performer in history, Turner reveals how she has been helped by the spiritual guidance she derives from Buddhism — and explains how it can help you, too.
Perestroika in Paris by Jane Smiley — Fans of Pulitzer winner Smiley won’t be surprised to find a horse in her fanciful latest; this time out it’s a talking racehorse named Perestroika. Paras, as the horse is known, wanders out of her stable and finds herself in Paris’s Place du Trocadéro, where she meets Frida, a shorthaired German pointer who understands money and uses it to buy food for Paras and herself. Paras was happy at the track, but she’s too curious to stay there, and in her fable-like travels around Paris she encounters a wise raven who dispenses advice, an eight-year-old orphan who can hide a horse, and plenty of happy endings — not just for the animals, but for the people they encounter. Relentlessly upbeat — there are no villains here, and even dogs and rats cooperate — this is the perfect book for those for whom the real world, wracked with pandemic and politics, has become something to avoid.
It’s Never Too Late: Make the Next Act of Your Life the Best Act of your Life by Kathie Lee Gifford — Taking us from her Chesapeake Bay childhood when she first heard God’s calling, to her skyrocketing fame with Regis, to her decision to leave television for Nashville, Kathie Lee inspires us to pursue what really matters. Because it’s never too late to forgive, to dance the cha-cha, or to make a difference in the world. Is it time for you to rewrite your story, unearth your hidden passions, and live with a renewed purpose? It’s never too late.
A heart-healthy diet may also save your hearing, based on a review of 22 studies on nutrition and hearing loss. Key vitamins and minerals reduce inflammation and support the health of the small blood vessels crucial for hearing. Aim to fill half your plate with non-starchy vegetables (such as greens, broccoli, onions and peppers) and/or fruit and half with whole grains, plant proteins and/or fish.
In recent years, various eating strategies that involve regularly interspersed periods of fasting have become popular in weight-loss and healthy-lifestyle circles. While research does point to benefits of intermittent fasting, it has mostly been conducted on young, healthy people. If you’re older and are considering it, talk to your doctor first. Many older people need to eat at regular intervals to take medications with food or to maintain stable blood-sugar levels. Fasting may also cause dangerous imbalances in potassium and sodium for those taking heart or blood pressure meds.
Stingy Schobel Says
Hate wasting any little bit of toothpaste you’ve paid for? After the toothpaste has squeezed out its last glob, cut off the tube about an inch from the cap and get another five or six brushings from what remains.
Rejuvenate leather. Olive oil removes salt and stains from leather boots and shoes. It shines leather, too.
Library Laugh
A copy of “A Christmas Carol” just fell on my toe. It hurts like the Dickens.
