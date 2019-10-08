The Plateau Women’s Chorus, directed by Dana Beal, will present “Love Never Forgets, Remembering Joy!” at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in Crossville First United Methodist Church at 100 Braun St.
This concert is in honor of loved ones and those in the community who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease. The public is encouraged to attend to join in awakening and celebrating the joy of life through song and sweet memories that love never forgets.
Research has shown that key brain areas linked to musical memory are relatively undamaged by dementia. Music can create strong, positive emotions and revive memories that sustain us when new memories are difficult to create or recall.
The Plateau Women’s Chorus is pleased to feature several talented Tennessee musicians in the upcoming concerts. Among them are popular singer Terri Utley and talented harpist Sarah Crocker.
Additional concerts are at noon Nov. 13 in Art Circle Public Library, 3 East St., Crossville; and 3 p.m. Nov. 17 in Fairfield Glade Community Church at 521 Snead Dr. The latter concert will also feature The Plateau Ringers.
The Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade, on behalf of Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness, and Volunteer Energy Cooperative are generous supporters of this concert series.
The Plateau Women’s Chorus is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Admission to all concerts is free, with opportunities to make free-will donation to support the
Chorus.
The mission of Plateau Women’s Chorus is to provide women with the opportunity to express themselves through song by publicly performing music written predominantly for women and by women.
The Chorus provides encouragement, community and inspiration to its audience and members.
Contact Beal at dab8210@bellsouth.net or 305-393-2278 for more about Plateau Women’s Chorus.
