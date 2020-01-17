You are invited to join in the community’s fight against cancer on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Community Complex located at 1398 Livingston Road in Crossville.
Local cancer survivors, caregivers, and volunteers will kick off the 2020 Relay for Life fundraising season with a “There is No Off Season” theme. This is an opportunity to celebrate and honor local cancer survivors and get inspired to take action in the fight against cancer.
With a $5 donation, you can treat yourself to a bowl of soup/chili, dessert, and a drink. RSVPs are not required. To learn more about this event contact Kelly Edwards at 459-7022 or email her at kedwards@cmchealthcare.org
Save the Date - The main Cumberland County Relay for Life event will be held Friday, June 12, at the Cumberland County Community Complex. It will include a variety of special events such as the traditional Survivor Walk and Luminary Ceremony as well as a new Glow “Stick It” to cancer 5k Run/Walk. It will begin at 5 p.m. and last till 11 p.m.
Monthly planning meetings for Cumberland County’s Relay for Life are held the third Tuesday of each month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Cumberland Medical Center’s Conference Center located on the hospital’s second floor.
For more information about Relay For Life of Cumberland County, visit www.cancer.org/relay or call Co-Chair Kelly Edwards at (931) 459-7022.
