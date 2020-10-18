Cumberland County Relay for Life is planning Light the Night, a public and Facebook Live luminaria ceremony from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 27 on the Justice Center hillside on S. Main St., Crossville.
Parking will be available at Cumberland Medical Center’s main building across from the Justice Center. Face coverings and social distancing are required.
A minimum $10 contribution purchases a luminaria at relayforlife.org/cumberlandtn or from any Relay for Life member. Make checks payable to American Cancer Society and mail to Cumberland Medical Center, Attn: Sherry Lawson, Luminaria Chairman, 421 S. Main St., Crossville TN 38555.
Donors should include if the luminaria is in memory or honor of someone, as well as the person’s name.
