Cumberland County Relay for Life is set Sept. 22 at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Relay is scheduled for 6-10 p.m., with special activities and events to celebrate survivors and caregivers.
After opening ceremonies, enjoy visiting the various team booths, playing games, sampling food and enjoying music. Vendor Village applications are being accepted.
Contact Angela Mathis at 423-421-0188 or email angela.mathis@cancer.org.
A Luminaria Ceremony held at sunset remembers those lost to cancer. Luminaria can be purchased for $10 each or torches for $25 each. Please use the form in the paper and contact Sherry Lawson, Cumberland Medical Center, 421 S. Main St., Crossville, TN 38555. Orders are due by Sept. 8.
Relay teams work throughout the year to raise money to support the American Cancer Society’s research grants, education programs and patient care programs.
Fundraising can include seeking donations, holding bake sales and benefit yard sales or other activities that raise money for the cause.
Learn more about the event, the mission of the American Cancer Society and the impact of your participation.
