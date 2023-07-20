Relay for Life is nearing. The Cumberland County event is set Sept. 22 at the Cumberland County Community Complex, 6-10 p.m.
Relay for Life supports a number of programs of the American Cancer Society in their effort to end cancer.
One of the programs is Nashville Hope Lodge, which provides free lodging for patients and their loved ones as they undergo treatments in Nashville.
Angela Mathis, with the American Cancer Society, said 12 survivors and their caregivers had spent 385 nights at Hope Lodge from January-May 2023.
That’s an average savings of $67,375 for those families. They also have free transportation to and from treatment to the lodge and a full kitchen they can use to prepare their meals.
“We have over 30 Hope Lodges across the U.S., open to anyone needing to stay in that city for treatment and live 50 miles from the treatment facility,” Mathis said.
Relay for Life funds also support research. Currently, the ACS has $12 million invested in research grants in Tennessee, including studies at Meharry Medical, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Teams are currently raising money to support Relay for Life in Cumberland County. Join them on Sept. 22 to help in the fight against cancer. To learn more, contact Linda Taylor at 931-787-9793 or email ltaylor.relay@gmail.com.
