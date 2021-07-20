Cumberland County Relay for Life returns Oct. 2 at the Duer Soccer Complex.
Teams across the county will be raising fund to support the American Cancer Society’s cancer education, prevention, and research programs. This year’s theme is “Be the Hope.”
Cancer survivors are special guests of the event each year. This year, survivors are invited to the Relay for Life Survivor Dinner, set for 4 p.m. at the Duer Soccer Complex, 558 Crossroads Dr.
Survivors are asked to RSVP by Sept. 1 to ensure they receive a T-shirt. Contact Melissa Kerley at 931-484-6253 or by email to melissa@donhinch.com, or Sherry Lawson at 931-200-7923 or by email to slawson@cmchealthcare.org.
Send the survivor’s name, address, phone number and email address to Cumberland County Relay for Life, P.O. Box 766, Crossville TN 38557. Include a T-shirt size for youth (small, medium or large) or adult (small, medium, large, extra-large, 2XL or 3XL). Please also indicate if a caregiver will attend with you.
Teams can register to support Cumberland County Relay for Life by contacting Linda Taylor at ltaylor.relay@gmail.com or visit RelayForLife.org/cumberlandtn.
