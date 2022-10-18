Cumberland countians came together Oct. 7 to honor those in the community affected by cancer and to raise funds to support cancer research, education, patient advocacy and patient and family services at the 2022 Cumberland County Relay for Life.
This year the event was held at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Relay for Life supports the American Cancer Society and its programs, including research grants that are helping to eradicate cancer. Grants have been awarded in Tennessee to Vanderbilt University, the University of Tennessee and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
About 120 cancer survivors and caregivers were honored prior to the kickoff of the event at a dinner hosted by The Flying Pig BBQ and Catering. Charles Sexton, a cancer survivor himself, offered the prayer. The survivors and their caregivers were presented with sashes.
Gordon Stack of Peg Broadcasting officiated the event. During the opening ceremony, the Cumberland County Young Marines presented the colors while the Plateau Women’s Chorus sang a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem.
Survivor Joe Pruett gave the opening prayer while Crossville oncologist Dr. Dirk Davidson with Tennessee Plateau Oncology was the guest speaker.
The survivors started the evening relay with a lap, followed by the caregiver lap.
More than 30 teams were at Relay for Life, continuing their fundraising efforts that, to date, have raised $45,500 toward the $50,000 goal for 2022. Donations are being accepted through Oct. 31, 2022 at www.relayforlife.org/cumberlandtn.
The teams provided food and drinks, games, drawings, bounce houses and a giant slide to keep everyone entertained. Music from Forever Thirteen, Lonnie Brown and Kendell Idema kept spirits high as groups continued their relay around the community complex.
As daylight began to fade, thoughts turned toward those unable to be at Relay this year. A luminaria ceremony honored and remembered all those lost to cancer, with the reading of memorials and dedications.
The event came to a close at 10 p.m.
Oct. 7 was a busy night in Cumberland County, with several other events taking place. However, there was a 40% increase in participation at Relay for Life compared to 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.