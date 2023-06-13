Teams are working to raise money in the fight against cancer. Cumberland County Relay for Life has set a fundraising goal of $60,000.
Wednesday, June 21
Boyd Family Eyecare
3309 Miller Ave.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
There will be a sale on sunglasses and giveaway, food trucks, drawings, hair tinsel and an ice cream sundae bar. Orders will be taken for Relay for Life T-shirts, and more.
Thursday, June 29
BBQ Lunch Plate
Delivery 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Boyd Family Eyecare will deliver lunch platters that include a pulled pork barbecue sandwich, bake beans, bag of chips and homemade dessert to local offices. Proceeds benefit Cumberland County Relay for Life
$8 cash, check or Venmo
Email orders to optical@boydeye.com or call 931-484-4861
Friday, Sept. 22
Cumberland County Relay for Life
Cumberland County Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6 p.m.
Teams may submit Relay for Life events to reportnews@crossville-chronicle.com. Visit secure.acsevents.org to learn how you can get involved.
