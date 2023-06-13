xxRelay.jpg

Cumberland County Relay for Life will be held at the Cumberland County Community Complex Friday, Sept. 22, beginning at 6 p.m. The event raises funds for the American Cancer Society to offer educational programs, patient support and conduct research into cancer treatment and prevention.

Teams are working to raise money in the fight against cancer. Cumberland County Relay for Life has set a fundraising goal of $60,000.

 

Wednesday, June 21

Boyd Family Eyecare

3309 Miller Ave.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

There will be a sale on sunglasses and giveaway, food trucks, drawings, hair tinsel and an ice cream sundae bar. Orders will be taken for Relay for Life T-shirts, and more.

 

Thursday, June 29

BBQ Lunch Plate

Delivery 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Boyd Family Eyecare will deliver lunch platters that include a pulled pork barbecue sandwich, bake beans, bag of chips and homemade dessert to local offices. Proceeds benefit Cumberland County Relay for Life

$8 cash, check or Venmo

Email orders to optical@boydeye.com or call 931-484-4861

 

Friday, Sept. 22

Cumberland County Relay for Life

Cumberland County Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Teams may submit Relay for Life events to reportnews@crossville-chronicle.com. Visit secure.acsevents.org to learn how you can get involved.

