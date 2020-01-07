Now that the holidays are over it’s time to improve our inner harmony, peace, laughter and love by practicing various meditation exercises. Join us on both January 10 and 27 at 10 AM in the Cumberland Meeting Room in the library to experience the benefits these exercises offer.
Also now is the time to review or start an estate plan. WTCE is sponsoring an Estate Planning and Will Preparation Class at the library in the Cumberland Meeting Room on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. Call WCTE at 931-528-2222, ext.220 to register for this class.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Jan. 9
9:30 a.m. — Friends of the Art Circle Public Library Membership Meeting
4:00 p.m. — ACPL Teens! – Comics! Animation! Pop Culture with Brian
Friday, Jan. 10
1 p.m. — Origami Group meeting
2 p.m. — Valentine Greeting Card Workshop
Saturday, Jan. 11
10 a.m. — Genealogy Seminar – “Making Sense of the Census” - Cumberland County Archives
10 a.m. — Chess Class w/ Alan Kantor
10 a.m. — Beginning Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
10:30 a.m. — Intermediate Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
11:30 a.m. — Advanced Guitar Class with Tom Fincher
Monday, Jan. 13
9 a.m. — Welcome to Medicare Class
10 a.m. — Chakra Balancing, a guided audio meditation
2 p.m. — Learn Tai Chi [Intermediate]
3 p.m. — Learn Tai Chi [Beginning]
4:30 p.m. — Family Game Night
Tuesday, Jan. 14
10 a.m. — KidBits Storytime & Craft – Children’s Library Carousel
10 a.m. — Estate Planning & Will Preparation Class
2 p.m. — “The Alamo [NR]” - Tuesday @ the Movies
Wednesday, Jan. 15
10 a.m. — Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting
11 a.m. — Stamp Collectors Group meeting
Great New Books
Recipe for a Perfect Wife by Karma Brown
A dual narrative in which a woman finds a cookbook buried in the basement of her new home and becomes captivated with the cookbook's previous owner, a 1950s housewife. Dissatisfied with her own life, she becomes absorbed in learning the story and the secrets of the last woman who lived in her house.
Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
In the midst of a family crisis one late evening, white blogger Alix Chamberlain calls her African American babysitter, Emira, asking her to take toddler Briar to the local market for distraction. There, the security guard accuses Emira of kidnapping Briar, and Alix's efforts to right the situation turn out to be good intentions selfishly mismanaged. In this debut novel, Reid illuminates difficult truths about race, society, and power with a fresh, light hand.
The Power of Bad: How the Negativity Effect Rules Us and How We Can Rule It by John Tierney and Roy F. Baumeister
If there's one thing that the best-selling authors of Willpower know, it's that, as Baumeister said in a linchpin paper, "Bad Is Stronger than Good." Financial losses matter more to people than financial gains; one nasty comment about your hair, your presentation, or your book will outweigh all the glowing praise you have received. Here, Tierney and Baumeister show us how to combat the kneejerk,
awful feelings that arise with the bad and use our rational minds to get to a better place.
Libraries = Information
What causes “pins and needles” on the soles of your feet? There are a number of reasons that you could be experiencing this unpleasant feeling. However, the two most common culprits are peripheral neuropathy and lumbar spinal stenosis. Peripheral neuropathy is a generalized nerve disorder. While this condition often causes numbness, weakness and pain, it can also lead to tingling that often feels like “pins and needles”. In the US, the most common causes of peripheral neuropathy include nerve damage caused by diabetes…heavy alcohol use…and medications. Spinal stenosis is a narrowing of the spinal canal. When this condition is to blame, arthritis causes overgrowth of the bone that surrounds the nerves as they exit the spinal cord and run into your legs. These nerves are then compressed by the bone. To determine the cause of this uncomfortable feeling in your feet, see your primary physician, who can examine you and perform the necessary tests. Proper treatment of your “pins and needles” sensations depends on the cause but may include anti-inflammatories. Controlling underlying causes of neuropathy, such as diabetes, can also help relieve the “pins and needles” feeling.
Stingy Schobel Says
Conserve water — You can make simple changes to reduce the amount of water you use. Replacing an older toilet can save about 7,500 gallons of water a year. Fixing a leak in a toilet can save as much as 200 gallons a day. Use low-flow shower heads and turn your water heater thermostat down to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. These steps can add up to serious savings on your water and energy bills.
Library Laugh
I am such a good singer that people always ask me to sing solo…solo that they can’t hear me. Sometimes they ask me to sing tenor as well… tenor twelve miles away.
