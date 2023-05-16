Music Throughout Time is the centerpiece of Terri Utsey’s performance scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, at noon in the Cumberland Room at the Library. Come and enjoy an unparalleled performance by one of the area’s top vocalists.
Remember the Hula Hoop. It’s back. On Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m. in the Cumberland Room hoopsters are invited to rekindle their dexterity. Call the library at 931-484-6790 to register.
Great New Books
Fractal Noise by Christopher Paolini
This pulse-pounding science-fiction novel pits human curiosity and technology against alien tech deep in the cosmos. The story follows Alex Crichton, a xenobiologist whose ship, the Adamura, comes in contact with evidence of sophisticated alien intelligence when they discover a massive cylindrical hole cut into the surface of a faraway planet which is transmitting a message into space. The sonic force that the hole exerts on the plant is so massive that the ship can’t land safely. The crew decides to send a small away party to discover what they can, crossing the planet on foot. The majority of the novel describes this grueling trek, which, with its tents and sleds, reads as a story ripped from the pages of Antarctic exploration. The away mission does not go as planned, with equipment failures, unexpected encounters, and the growing threat that the ever-present “thud” from the alien machine will make them lose their grip on reality.
Only The Dead by Jack Carr
In 1980, a freshman congressman was gunned down in Rhode Island, sending shockwaves through Washington that are still reverberating over four decades later. Now, with the world on the brink of war and a weakened United States facing rampant inflation, political division, and shocking assassinations, a secret cabal of global elites is ready to assume control. And with the world’s most dangerous man locked in solitary confinement, the conspirators believe the final obstacle to complete domination has been eliminated. They’re wrong. From the firms of Wall Street to the corridors of power in Washington, DC, and Moscow, secrets from the past have the uncanny ability to rise to the surface in the present. With the odds stacked against him, James Reece is on a mission, generations in the making. Unfortunately for his enemies, the former SEAL is not concerned with odds. He is on the warpath. And when James Reece picks up his tomahawk and sniper rifle, no one is out of range.
The Late Mrs. Willoughby by Claudia Gray
In this sequel to The Murder of Mr. Wickham, Jonathan Darcy and Juliet Tilney cross paths again, this time in the Derbyshire town of Barton. At his parents’ urging, Darcy reluctantly accepts an invitation from John Willoughby, his chief tormentor at school. Two other former schoolmates were also invited; Willoughby wants an audience as he celebrates his inheritance of Allenham, an estate not far from the home shared by his former love Marianne, now married to Colonel Brandon. The Brandons aren’t the only ones uneasy about the arrival of Willoughby and his wife, as the poisoning of Mrs. Willoughby soon starkly demonstrates. Once again, Jonathan and Juliet put their sleuthing skills to work to unmask her killer. Surrounded by potential suspects and confused about the murderer’s target, the duo must keep their wits about them to protect the innocent, including themselves.
Library Laugh I
How many apples grow on a tree? ALL of them!
Stingy Schobel Says
To keep your home cool during the summer without turning on the AC, open the right windows. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, homeowners should open low windows just a little bit on the windy side of the house and open the windows wide on the opposite side. This will draw cool air through the home with a tunnel effect, creating a cooling breeze.
Library Laugh II
If April showers bring Mayflowers, what do Mayflowers bring? Pilgrims!
Libraries=Information
In 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture did a study that found mowing your lawn every other week instead of every week did one thing: It increased the number of bees frequenting the yard and boosted wildflower growth. Skipping a week of mowing saves you time and can help pollinators thrive, too. And worry not: Another study found that the longer grass did not contribute to more ticks.
Making the switch from cotton bedding to organic cotton linens is not only more financially attainable today than it was several years ago, but it can have other benefits, too. Buying organic cotton bedding helps support farmers who grow organic cotton, and it also helps eliminate unnecessary chemicals from your lifestyle. Conventional cotton bedding is often bleached and then dyed using heavy metal dyes that can have formaldehyde resins. Sheets that are labeled “wrinkle-free” are treated with a chemical substance that has been identified as a suspected carcinogen. If you can’t find organic cotton sheets, look for light-colored bedding that is not wrinkle-free for the next-best (healthy) thing. The best sleep is one without being enveloped in carcinogenic chemicals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.