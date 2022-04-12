CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. March 30, 1921. RANKED AS MARVEL OF ART. Michelangelo’s Superb Decorations in the Sistine Chapel Sufficed to Give Him Eternal Fame.
Michelangelo’s decoration of the vault of the Sistine Chapel was hailed as the greatest piece of work ever done by a painter’s hand. It was a task of colossal proportions, the ceiling alone measuring 132 feet by 44 feet. The painter had to do much work lying flat on his back on a scaffold. For some time afterward he was unable to read except when in that position.
Michelangelo arranged the vast space as though it had been roofless, framing it with architecture in perspective delusions and filling the open spaces with paintings.
Just above the windows are the figures of the ancestry of Christ in attitudes of eager waiting; above them 12 gigantic figures of prophets and sibyls; in the corners, four representations from the history of Israel.
In the center of the vault the stories of the “Creation of the World,” the “Fall of Man,” and the “Deluge” are told in nine pictures.
Among the central pictures is the “Creation of Adam.” Adam is depicted just on the point of rising, just as God’s touch sends the first thrill of life through his veins. Of the prophets, Jeremiah is the image of deep thought and Zachariah a type of mental absorption.
This article caught my attention because seeing Christian artwork draws my mind to consider the wonderful things that God has done for mankind.
Palm Sunday has just passed and Easter or Resurrection Morning is looming on the horizon. This is the time of year when Jews around the world are preparing their homes for the observance of the Passover celebration.
Knowing that Jesus Christ and his disciples were Jewish, helps understand that they also observed the Passover in the Upper Room.
Though understanding the custom of that day would have been to eat reclined and not at a table, as the famous painting portrays, it’s still possible to picture the meal and the first serving of Communion. Jesus knew He was to be the sacrificial lamb. His body and blood would be given on the cross of Calvary for the sin debt of mankind. There are multitudes of famous paintings depicting the events leading up to the time of crucifixion, of Christ on the cross, his death and burial. There are not as many paintings of his resurrection and ascension into heaven, yet this is the central theme of Christianity.
There is a song written by Harold Reed that has touched me deeply and given peace when it was much needed. “I’m Not Weeping.”
It’s the sound of the hammer Driving nails in the flesh of the Savior Hanging in between God and man
Blood drops were falling like red rain From heaven over creation. Still redemption’s plan, Jesus said destroy this temple. In three days I will raise it up. No longer need of sacrifice be made.
Mystic religions with man-made messiahs claim That Jesus was only one of the sons of God. The road that leads to heaven can now be bought or sold. They say by anyone who believes in anything But there’s only One who says I am the Way the Truth the Life. That’s the only One whose body can’t be found!
There is no more sadness no more sorrow. Jesus has risen and He lives again. I’m not weeping at the foot of the cross, I’m rejoicing at the tomb. For He Arose! He Arose! I’m rejoicing at the tomb; Shouting “He Arose!”
Happy Resurrection Day 2022 to you all!
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
