Age is no barrier! It’s a limitation you put on your mind.
Registration for the 2019 Tennessee Senior Olympics fall division is open, and we are excited to announce that chair volleyball has been added to our events this year. Other events include golf, pickleball, bowling, table tennis, billiards, tennis, swimming, softball throw, horseshoes, basketball, shuffleboard, corn hole and track and field.
2019 is a qualifying year for the nationals, which will be held June 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Qualification for this event will occur at the 2020 Tennessee Senior State Finals in Williamson County.
For the Upper Cumberland District Tennessee Senior Olympics registration form and event schedule, please visit fairparkseniorcenter.org. Registration packets are also now available at our office. We are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1433 Livingston Road.
Registration deadline is Aug. 21. Let’s make this year the best yet!
Litter prevention class
Come join us as we welcome a special guest speaker from Cumberland County Sanitation who specializes in recycling and litter prevention education. We have all been raised to know that we should recycle and we should not litter, but why is this so important, is it really vital to our world and how can we help? Come join us on July 31 at 9 a.m. to learn more.
Woolbright performance
Join us Aug. 2 as we welcome very special guest Anthony Woolbright, who will be performing for our newcomer, birthday and anniversary celebration. Stop by and enjoy the music of this talented local performer at 9:30 a.m.
Bingo with Eye Centers of Tennessee will start at 10:30 a.m. They will also be providing the cake for our celebration — their beautiful homemade cakes are always a hit.
Lunch with Carolyn will be served at 11:30 a.m.
Community Summer Bash
Aug. 8-10 will be our Community Summer Bash fundraiser event. We are still taking applications for vendor booth rentals and need your support to help make this a great community event.
Indoor and outdoor spaces are available for $25 per day or $50 for all three days. If you would like to become a vendor, set up yard sale items or sponsor a craft or game in our family activity area, please contact us at 931-484-7416.
We would love to have you be a part of our summer bash. All booth rental fees help fund the Fair Park Senior Center.
Sign up for an adventure
Our senior travel program is one of the most popular aspects of our center and has provided many of our members with the opportunity to travel to different regions in Tennessee. Our group day trips are always full of laughter and adventure.
This program offers educational and recreational trips. Group touring is a way for senior adults to experience with enthusiasm many great travel opportunities.
We do the planning and execution of details, and you can comfortably and safely be escorted with new and old friends to destinations of interest and adventure. Come by Fair Park Senior Center to see our day trip schedule for August.
