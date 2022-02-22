The Center for Lifelong Learning will offer a new slate of classes beginning in March. These classes will expand your knowledge, challenge your brain and provide interaction with new folks.
Marcel Proust once said: “The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.”
You can expand your “landscape” just by enrolling in one or more of the small classes from a list of 25 topics. Here are just a few:
Addressing Life’s Transitions: How do you go about downsizing when that time has come? Who to call regarding the sale or donation of your furniture and clothes? Louise Goodman is a Certified Relocation & Transition Specialist, known well in our community. She will discuss how to plan in advance for relocating you or your loved ones. This will help eliminate stress many of us have already faced with sudden transitions in the past, which can be prevented in the future. One session April 4.
Blue Bird Houses, Predators Guards, and Poles: Join us for this very popular topic and learn from Gary Hahn about the 200 bluebird-box trail throughout our county. He’ll share his knowledge about predators and encourage participation from members. One class, April 4.
Introduction to Pinochle: This class is held at the Crossville Depot. Steven Brown will have you laughing while learning about this fun 48-card Single Deck Pinochle game. Eight sessions for four weeks, March 22, 24, 29 and 31.
What on Earth is the Orthodox Church? This course will offer an introduction to the Eastern Orthodox church, largely unknown in Tennessee. Father Daniel Greeson, priest at St. Anne’s in Oak Ridge will present this interesting and informative program. One session, April 7.
Let’s Get Balanced: Nancy King returns due to overwhelming requests for this class in the fall. King will share how exercise can assist with balance to help prevent falls. Wear comfy clothes and join her while she demonstrates some easy exercises. One session, April 7.
The Challenges and Rewards of Law Enforcement: Join Lt. Kate Self and Chief Michael Williams of the Fairfield Glade Police Dept. at this intro to law enforcement. One session, April 6.
Managing Finances with Excel: This class will show you steps to keep up with your spending habits. Bob Willis will be back with us, explain how to download your on-line banking and credit card statements to spreadsheets for easy managing and review. One session, April 12.
Intro to Knitting and Beginning a Scarf. The first lesson will provide a lesson for newbies about basic stitches, yarn types and knitting needles. Then Cheryl Brown, instructor, will assist students in the second lesson in making a basic scarf. If you already know basic stitches, just join the second lesson. Two sessions with two classes each, March 21 and 28 and April 5 and 12.
The Center for Lifelong Learning is a volunteer organization, managed and taught by folks like you. Annual membership is only $40, which allows you to attend all classes at no other charge (except a materials fee for a few crafts). CLL has many classes available, beginning March 1. You can join CLL anytime.
Visit the website at roanestate.edu/CLL to review spring classes. Enrollment for members begins Feb. 15, The semester lasts for about six weeks and you can continue to enroll until a week before a class begins. Most classes are taught at Roane State Community College at 2567 Cook Rd. (off Genesis Rd) and a few at other sites as listed.
