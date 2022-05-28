Meet new friends and expand your knowledge as registration opens this week for Center for Lifelong Learning summer classes from May 31-July 7 at Roane State Community College’s Cumberland County Campus at 2567 Cook Rd. (Genesis Rd. Exit off Interstate 40).
Creating A Season of Live Theatre. Bryce McDonald provides a backstage tour and encourages a lively discussion as he explains how the Cumberland County Playhouse selects shows each year. Wednesdays, June 1-July 6 at the Playhouse.
Introduction to Knitting and Knitting Your First Hat. These separate classes are repeated from the last session after students enjoyed learning from Cheryl Brown. Tuesdays, June 7-14; June 28-July 5.
IPhone and iPad Basics for New Users. This class was created by request for students who want to learn how to use their new devices. Three sessions will be taught by Tim Pickel. Mondays, June 6, 13 and 20.
Beyond Basics of iPhones and iPads. will expand on smartphone and iPad usage with Tim Pickel. Tuesdays, June 21, 28 and July 5.
Throw Away That Paper Calendar! Jim Gries will teach students how to use their smartphone, tablet, computer and Alexa or Google home device to keep track of appointments reminders and tasks. Tuesday, July 5.
Planning Summer Salads. Always a fun, popular (and delicious to eat) class taught by Linda Reiss. Thursday, June 16.
Let’s Create and Enjoy a Charcuterie Board. Judy Wade and Michele Cooke will demonstrate how to entertain creatively without being a great cook. Tuesday, June 21.
Planning for Future Long Term Care. Certified estate planner Nina Whitehurst will discuss how to understand legal terms and maximize hard-earned savings to plan for the future. This class is not a sales pitch for investments. Thursday, June 30.
Do-It-Yourself Estate Planning Mistakes. Students will hear explanations from Nina Whitehurst about mistakes many people make when trying to save money by creating important legal documents themselves. Monday, June 27.
The Oak Ridge Manhattan Project Story. Back by popular request, Oak Ridge historian Don Hunnicutt will share his knowledge of the development of the four huge plants and the daily life of the thousands of men and women who lived and worked to develop the nuclear bomb that changed the world. Tuesday, June 7.
Tennessee: A State Divided. Enthusiastic educator J.C. Davis will explain the state’s division of loyalty during the Civil War while wearing costumes of the period. This is a great class for new residents of the Volunteer State. Tuesday, May 31.
Building on the Basics of Sign Language. Students who completed the spring course will expand their knowledge of this important communication method taught by Bob and Kathy Tolich. Mondays, June 6, 13, 20, 27; and Tuesday, July 5.
Yes, You Can Travel Internationally as a Senior. Kathy Wheale will offer tips for traveling as a senior couple or a solo on international cruises or tours. Discussions will include challenges with luggage handling, disabilities and maneuvering airports and cities in foreign countries now that the world has opened again. Thursday, June 2.
Speak Your Peace Now. Kim Dunham, certified conservator and private fiduciary, will teach students about taking control of their futures now so final wishes are known. This is an important class, especially for solo seniors or those whose relatives may not be able to carry out their final wishes. Tuesday, May 31-Thursday, June 2.
“Five Wishes.” This class will help students understand the importance of having a legal advance directive for how they wish to be cared for at the end of life. Kathy Wheale will facilitate. Thursday, July 7.
Great Smoky Mountains and Beyond: A Visitors Guide to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Back by popular request, John McArthur will share his extensive knowledge of his favorite places in the park and beyond. Sign up early; the class may fill quickly. Tuesday, June 14.
Light: Its Effect on Seniors. Conrad Miller will share information about the importance of natural light and fresh air for safe and healthy environments for seniors. Wednesday, July 6.
An Overview of Mennonite Beliefs and Practices. George Pinkham’s informative class teaches about Mennonite beliefs, practices, and Biblical applications. Thursday, June 9.
The Importance of Honey Bees. Explore the nature of honey bees and how people can help by ensuring they survive and thrive. Monica Hackett will teach the class. Wednesday, June 8.
Let’s Learn to Play Mahjong. Anita Lawrence will teach the basics of this fun and popular game during this four-week class. Thursdays, June 9, 16, 23 and 30.
Home Safety During Stormy Weather. Mark Baldwin is back with another popular topic to help students keep their homes protected when the weather outside gets severe. Wednesday, June 1.
Roane State Community College Programs: Now and in the Future. Hear about the enrollment and funding procedure for classes, as well as a new program Holly Hansen is developing for lifelong learners. Wednesday, June 15.
Mindfulness and Meditation. Buddhist Minister the Rev. Dustin (Andaya) Davis will teach about these new buzzwords in a relaxed, and informal atmosphere, making them accessible to anyone. Thursdays, June 23, 30 and July 7.
Introduction to Pinochle. This fun class teaches participants how to play this popular and fun game in only four sessions. Steve Brown will have students playing by the end of the first class. Tuesdays- Wednesdays, June 21-22 and 28-29.
Protect Your Home from Fires. Capt. Mike Findley teaches this interactive class that will help prepare for any fire emergency in and around their homes. Tuesday, June 7.
Beginning Sodoku. Students will be taught how to solve these popular puzzles. Steve Brown will facilitate. Thursdays, June 2 and 9.
Learn to Play Cards. Sharon Bernhoft will have students laughing and learning in this interactive class that teaches students to play four different card games each week. Mondays, June 6, 13, 20, and 27.
When Life Makes Us Pivot. Angela Witzel, owner of Dogwood Exchange, shares the life challenges that brought her to the community. Learn how to reap the benefits of embracing life changes instead of challenging them. Wednesday, June 8.
* * *
Registration continues after the semester begins; enroll up to a week before a class begins if space is available.
Email questions to cll.crossville@gmail.com. A volunteer will reply within 24 hours.
Visit https://roanestate.edu/CLL. to browse the summer catalog, join CLL for $40 a year, and enroll in classes.
