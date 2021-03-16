Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is again partnering with Knoxville Track Club for the annual Oscar Blevins Trail Run event during the Spring Planting and Music Festival April 24.
The three-run event includes:
• A 1-mile kids’ fun-run beginning 9-9:30 a.m. EDT • A 4-mile run beginning 10-10:30 a.m. EDT
• A 7-mile run beginning 10-11 a.m. EDT
After the run, participants are encouraged to enjoy a wide array of activities during the park’s 21st annual Spring Planting & Music Festival celebrating Appalachian life and music.
Registration is free the morning of the race, or participants can preregister through April 22 and receive a shirt commemorating their participation in the event.
Visit tinyurl.com/17z7efdv for additional information, and to register.
All participants should meet at the Bandy Creek F-Loop picnic shelter 30 minutes prior to start times.
Call the park at 423-569-9778 for directions or information.
