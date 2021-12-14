Christmas concerts continue with the Sweet Assurance Ladies Christian Ensemble appearing tomorrow at noon in the Cumberland Meeting Room. On Friday, Dec. 17, at noon, the Cumberland County Community Chorus will perform from the atrium in the Carol Darling Room. Enjoy the festivities.
Library Laugh I
What did Tennessee? The same thing Arkansas.
Stingy Schobel Says
Simple repairs on major kitchen appliances can save you money, extend the life of expensive equipment and obviously reduce waste to landfills. But sometimes it’s better to replace than to repair, for safety reasons. A microwave oven is a fixture in most kitchens because it provides a fast and energy-efficient way to heat up food. But if your microwave is over 10 years old, radiation can leak from worn-out gaskets around the door. Purchase a new one and be sure to have your old microwave recycled.
If you own sneakers that are past the point of repair or donation, you don’t have to throw them in the trash. Nike has been recycling athletic shoes since 1993 as part of a program called Reuse-a-Shoe that grinds up old sneakers into a material called “Nike Grind,” which is then used to make soft surfaces in playgrounds, soccer fields and basketball courts. They take ANY brand of sneaker, and the shoes can be dropped off at any Nike store in the U.S.
Library Laugh II
Why do male deer have an overbite? They have buck teeth.
Great New Books
All About Me: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks. The legendary comedian, actor, and film producer and director traces his rise from a Depression-era kid in Brooklyn to his stellar film career, offering insight into the inspiration for his ideas and the many close friendships and collaborations behind his success.
Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult. Picoult’s beguiling page-turner revisits the premise of two alternate worlds, as explored in 2020’s The Book of Two Ways, this time with the Covid-19 pandemic as a backdrop. It’s March 13, 2020, in New York City, the day after Broadway theaters shut down because of a new contagious virus. Diana O’Toole, an associate specialist with Sotheby’s, is on the verge of closing a career-changing deal and expecting her boyfriend, Finn, to propose. But Finn, a surgeon, has just been informed he cannot take their planned Galápagos Islands vacation because the hospital needs all hands-on deck for the predicted inundation of virus-infected patients. One couldn’t ask for more opposite places: the isolated Pacific Ocean islands with native iguanas, prehistoric turtles, and exotic flora and fauna, and the grim world of packed ICU wards, staff burnout, and the debilitating reality of an onslaught of deaths that cannot be stopped or prevented. In the Galápagos, Diana befriends a teenage girl, begins an affair with the girl’s father, and second-guesses her conformist, status-oriented life plans.
The Midnight Lock by Jeffery Deaver. The Locksmith: he’s New York City’s latest criminal mastermind, capable of defeating any bolted door or security system, as he demonstrates by breaking into an apartment and rearranging the owner’s personal possessions while she sleeps. The NYPD knows that much worse is to come, and forensic detective Lincoln Rhyme and NYPD Det. Amelia Sachs are on the case. But when the police fire Rhyme as a consultant owing to a mistake made in an earlier case, he must operate in secret.
Autopsy by Patricia Cornwell. After a five-year hiatus, Cornwell (Chaos) returns with the 25th Kay Scarpetta thriller. With a sophisticated narrative, an outstanding company of characters, a horrific crime, and a surprising ending she proves you can go home again. When Dr. Kay Scarpetta and her Secret Service husband Benton are appointed to the president’s Doomsday Commission, she also chooses to return to her previous position as chief medical examiner of Virginia. But she is soon second-guessing that decision while investigating the gruesome murder of a female biomedical engineer. Her predecessor’s incompetence keeps handicapping her work; adding to her troubles, she and Benton are summoned urgently to a White House Doomsday meeting about a disastrous space incident that is somehow connected to the murdered engineer.
Libraries=
Information
It is that time of year again, when we can think ahead to the joy that bird feeding will bring. This is a good time to wash the feeders and stock up on seed. Here are a few common questions and myths about bird feeding:
•Birds will not become dependent on your feeder as a source of food and die if you don’t fill it while you’re gone for a week or two. They have other sources of food
•Uncooked rice does not expand in the bird’s stomach and kill it
•A bird’s feet will not stick to a metal birdfeeder perch as birds do not have sweat glands in their feet.
This is also the time of year that people who feed birds can join 15,000 other’s who are part of the largest and longest running citizen-science project. Learn more about the project at Feeder-Watch.org.
Commented
