Mike Davis is a U.S. veteran through and through.
He enlisted in the Army in June of 1967. He attended Green Beret medical training and was an Army Special Forces medic for the remainder of his Army career. He married in 1969, and had two children. In the Army, he was three years active duty and three years inactive, retiring as a Sergeant-E5.
With his medical training in the Army, he was interested in continuing his knowledge and career in medicine. He attended physicians assistant school at Western Michigan University with the first physicians assistant class ever offered in the state in 1972. He graduated in 1974, and worked in a private family practice for six years as a certified PA.
Then he returned to the military, enlisting this time as an officer in the Navy in 1980, serving the next 20 years. Back in the Navy, he attended Officer Candidate School, a 12-week officer indoctrination course to prepare him for the rigors and responsibilities of being a naval officer.
“We jokingly call it ‘the knife and fork’ school,” he said.
He spent three years at the naval hospital in Quantico, VA, taking care of wounded soldiers.
“The majority were Marines,” he said, “and their families.”
The next five years he was stationed in Rota, Spain, serving the naval hospital there. He and the family spent a lot of time touring around Europe and North Africa.
“So, we’d go to Germany, to Sweden, Northern Africa, Morocco,” he said, adding it was his favorite time in the military.
Then he returned to Quantico. In 1989, when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, he was assigned to the U.S. John F. Kennedy Aircraft Carrier and stationed in the Red Sea.
“Then when I came back, I got a call that I’d been nominated for the White House Medical Unit,” he said. The nomination for the prestigious honor to serve on the WHMU came during the Bush administration. His officer records were sent to the White House and he was selected among four others to interview for the position. Davis knew the other nominees and was familiar with their expertise and experience.
“I was not at all nervous about the interview because I knew I wasn’t going to be selected,” he said. “I knew the people being interviewed after me. I told Bush’s physician, ‘If you want my advice select the guy you’re interviewing next. I’ve been stationed with him twice and he’s fabulous. Best PA I’ve ever met. Best Navy officer I ever met. This guy could read a naval instruction and quote it back two weeks later with punctuation if you ask him.’ I said, ‘I don’t have that kind of brain power.’ Then I started to get worried because he leaned back and he goes, ‘Well, Mike, frankly I don’t know that that’s what we’re interested in, here.’ I go, ‘Oh, damn’… I said, ‘If you don’t take him, I’d take the guy you’re going to interview last because he was a Navy Corpsman in Vietnam and worked his way up the ranks. He was the only Navy PA I know of that has a combat medic badge.’”
They selected Davis to serve on the WHMU.
Then he laughed and said because they chose him “they chose wrong.”
He continued, “I was very good friends with the guy I was telling them was so good, and so when we get together and we tell the story we say, ‘Yeah, we both interviewed for the job and Mike lost.’”
He said it didn’t happen as quickly as he would’ve liked, having to wait several months for his security clearance to come through. But he was cleared and served in the White House Medical Unit for three years during the Clinton-Gore administration.
“It was fabulous,” he said. “Want to see some pictures?”
He kept them close, readily available on his phone.
“We were Velcroed to those suckers from the time they got up in the morning until they went to bed at night,” he said. Davis said they were put on a rotation in which they would be assigned weekly to POTUS, then V-POTUS and then to the clinic which was held in the old executive office building next door to the White House. The WHMU also offered medical care to the immediate families and anyone who came to the 18-acre White House property, visitors, VIPs and international dignitaries.
“It was an interesting time,” he said.
Then they sent him to get his master’s degree and he became the director of the Navy PA training program in San Diego, CA.
After that, he retired from the Navy.
“I’m still sad,” he said about leaving the Navy. He also served six more years in the National Guard Reserves. Over his military career, he served a total of 31 years.
“I’m sad I retired as a PA, too, because I was a PA for 47 years,” he added.
He moved into the next phase of his life teaching PA students at the university level for about 15 years at Western Michigan University, Jefferson College in Roanoke, VA, University of North Texas and Central Michigan University.
“I like to take care of people,” he said. “The good Lord has blessed me with that, so.”
As far as his service to his country, he said it was fabulous, although he is discouraged with what is happening with the military these days.
“Over 50 years ago, I took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” he said. “I think we did a good job with the foreign, and we have really fallen down with the domestic. I blame it on military leadership.”
When talking about patriotism, he said, “I think it means different things to different people.”
To him patriotism means, “Give me liberty, or give me death,” he said, quoting Patrick Henry.
In 2018, he and his wife moved to Fairfield Glade.
“I love being a veteran.”
