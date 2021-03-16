If you missed the Red Cross blood drive at the library on March 12, there will be another from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 26.
Sign up at RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code CrossvilleComm19.
Great New Books
The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race by Walter Isaacson. The author revisits the work of Berkeley biochemist Jennifer Doudna and her collaborators, who devised a simple tool called CRISPR that can edit DNA and thus regularly saves lives. Good news: It’s been used in the fight against the coronavirus.
Surviving Savannah by Patti Callahan. It was called The Titanic of the South. The luxury steamship sank in 1838 with Savannah’s elite on board; through time, their fates were forgotten — until the wreck was found, and now their story is finally being told in this breathtaking novel.
How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue. Set in the fictional African village of Kosawa, it tells the story of a people living in fear amidst environmental degradation wrought by a large and powerful American oil company. Pipeline spills have rendered farmlands infertile. Children are dying from drinking toxic water. Promises of clean up and financial reparations to the villagers are made — and ignored. The country’s government, led by a corrupt, brazen dictator, exists to serve its own interest. Left with few choices, the people of Kosawa decide to fight the American corporation. Doing so will come at a steep price.
Her Dark Lies by J.T. Ellison. In a majestic cliff-top villa owned by the wealthy Compton family, up-and-coming artist Claire Hunter will marry handsome, charming Jack Compton, surrounded by close family, intimate friends ... and a host of dark secrets. From the moment Claire sets foot on the island, something seems amiss. Skeletal remains have just been found. There are other, newer disturbances, too. Menacing texts. A ruined wedding dress. And one troubling shadow hanging over Claire’s otherwise blissful relationship — the strange mystery surrounding Jack’s first wife. Then a raging storm descends, the power goes out — and the real terror begins.
Fast Ice by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown. In the early days of World War II, the infamous German Luftwaffe embark upon an expedition to Antarctica, hoping to set up a military base to support their goal of world domination. Though the military outpost never comes to fruition, what the Nazis find on the icy continent indeed proves dangerous ... and will have implications far into the future.
In the present day, Kurt Austin and his assistant Joe Zavala embark for the freezing edge of the world after a former NUMA colleague disappears in Antarctica. While there, they discover a photo of the Luftwaffe expedition of 1939 and are drawn into a decades-old conspiracy. Even as they confront perilous waters and frigid temperatures, they are also are up against a terrifying man-made weapon — a fast-growing ice that could usher in a new Ice Age.
Pitted against a determined madman and a monstrous storm, Kurt and the NUMA team must unravel the Nazi-era plot in order to save the globe from a freeze that would bury it once and for all.
Libraries = Information
Did you know the peak energy time is around 6 p.m. in your community? It makes sense, since most people are at home and cooking dinner, doing laundry or watching TV at that time.
But if you can avoid turning on electricity-guzzling appliances during this time, you’ll help the environment a lot.
Utility companies know about peak usage and will supplement supply by using old and inefficient sources called “peaker plants.” These plants produce more carbon emissions, and the energy cost is more expensive to you.
Choosing off times to run appliances can help a lot.
Stingy Schobel Says
Here’s a simple idea to help prevent food waste: Hold off on going to the grocery store for as long as you can.
The reality is, you probably have enough in your pantry and fridge to make a perfectly good meal. On average, about 30-40% of the food we purchase goes to waste. That fills up landfills and also wastes money.
Skipping a day or two between grocery store runs is a simple way to use up what you have.
And a quick tip: Don’t go on an empty stomach; it’ll help prevent impulse purchases.
Have you thought about investing in an “energy monitor” for your home? Think of it like the fitness tracker you wear on your wrist, but it’s a device that tells you how much energy is being used in your whole home, as well as where it’s being used.
The monitor syncs with your phone and can pinpoint energy usage all the way down to the exact spot in your home.
It’ll help you see where energy is being wasted so you can remedy it and reduce consumption.
Library Laugh
Why do melons have to plan their marriages? Because they cantaloupe.
