Christmas on the Mountain is collecting new, unwrapped toys for Cumberland County children.
Now in its 19th year, Christmas on the Mountain served more than 230 children last year, and they depend on the community to make it possible to serve children again this year.
You can donate by placing toys in the large red barrels found at the following locations:
Fairfield Glade
Exit Rocky Top Realty, 5161 Peavine Rd.
Fairfield Glade Community Center, 7827 Peavine Rd.
Wyndham, 100 Stonehenge Dr.
Progressive Savings Bank, 4929 Peavine Rd., #108
Crossville
Shadden Tire North, 2328 N. Main St.
Shadden Tire South, 584 S. Main St.
Flying Pig, 229 Interstate Dr., Suite 102
Crossville First United Methodist Church, 100 Braun St.
Chop Shop, 296 West Ave.
Progressive Savings Bank, 860 N. Main St.
Dollar General Market, 1259 Miller Ave.
Peg Broadcasting, 961 Miller Ave.
Soil Conservation, 314 Old Jamestown Hwy.
Christian Academy of the Cumberlands, 325 Braun St.
Fun Zone, 228 Interstate Dr. in the Crossville Outlet Center
Beyond the Mirror, 190 Woodmere Mall
Paparito’s Southwest Grill, 103 Cumberland Plaza
Scarlett Auto Sales, 157 S. Main St.
Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St.
Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St.
Christy’s Pub and Grub, 69 S. Main St.
Lake Tansi
Dollar General, 21 Stone Burks Lane
Dollar General 31 Kearney Dr.
Toys will be collected through Dec. 13, followed by a community wrapping party to make sure the presents are ready for Christmas morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.