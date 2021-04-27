Nancy Sargent will teach a two-day upholstery workshop next month at The Dogwood Exchange.
The class, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 14-15, is ideal for those who have a vintage piece of furniture that needs a little love.
It’s perfect for those interested in learning the art of upholstery, as well as folks who make a family treasure come back to life.
Students will be taught how to calculate yardage for a project, use professional tools, upholstery techniques along with tips and tricks of the trade.
Sargent will cover supplies, where to purchase them, and other aspects of upholstery.
The class is $350. Participants must email a photo of the chair they would like to bring for their upholstery project to Nancy@cobanibleu.com before class. This way, Sargent is able to insure it is not beyond the skills being taught at this workshop.
Once each chair is approved, she will tell students how much fabric and other supplies will be needed for the class.
This class must meet a minimum number of attendees. It may be canceled if the minimum is not met, and students will receive a full refund.
Students may cancel up to seven days prior to the class for a refund. Afterward, no refund will be issued unless the spot can be filled.
Visit www.dogwoodexchange.com for required preregistration.
Call 931-787-5838 for details.
The Dogwood Exchange is at 92 E. First St., Crossville.
