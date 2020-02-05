Wanted: Talented, wild and crazy acts, with the ability to make people laugh.
The funnier the better — acting, singing, dancing, the sky’s the limit — at the “Gone” Show, a Fair Park Senior Center benefit talent show patterned after TV’s “The Gong Show” so many watched back in the 1970s.
Auditions will begin at 5 p.m. March 6 in Fair Park Senior Center at 1433 Livingston Rd., Crossville.
Contestant spots are limited to 15. Those wishing to participate must call 931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487 before March 1 to register for an audition and to become a contestant.
The “Gone” Show will be March 27 in the Palace Theatre at 72 S. Main St., Crossville. Doors will open at 6 p.m.; the show starts at 7. Tickets are $10 each and are available at Fair Park Senior Center or by calling 931-248-2487. Cash prizes, show and movie tickets and area attractions, food coupons and gift baskets will be awarded to finalists.
