In case you haven’t noticed, we currently have a display of Tennessee authors on top of the shelving for the magazines and newspapers just before the DVD’s. Come, browse and check out these books and see how talented our Tennessee authors are.
There are four Christmas Concerts scheduled in the What’s Happening section. All concerts are at noon. Come and enjoy the festivities.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Dec. 12 — Noah and Isabelle Aikens “A Cumberland Christmas” concert, noon
• Art Circle Public Library teen holiday party, 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13 — Origami group meeting, 1 p.m.
• Holiday greeting card workshop, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14 — Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 16 — Chakra Balancing, a guided audio meditation, 10 a.m.
• Cumberland County Community Chorus “Christmas a
cappella from the balconies” concert, noon
• Intermediate Learn Tai Chi, 2 p.m.
• Beginning Learn Tai Chi, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17 — KidBits storytime and craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
• The Cumberland Swing Experience concert, noon
• A Christmas Story [PG], Tuesday at the Movies, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18 — Ewe Can Knit needle workers group meeting, 10 a.m.
• Stamp Collectors Group meeting
, 11 a.m.
• Cumberland County Playhouse presents the Winter Wonderettes, noon
Thursday, Dec. 19 — Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir concert, noon
• Christmas Money Folding with Alex Matthews, 2 p.m.
Great New Books
Beating About the Bush: An Agatha Raisin Mystery by M.C. Beaton. The celebrated Queen of Crime returns with her beloved Agatha Raisin on the trail of the murderer who carted elderly Mrs. Dunwiddy’s body to the scrubby woods lining the road out of Mircester. That brings Agatha face to face with factory bosses and Russian officials, even as she broods over her growing feelings for her friend and sometime lover, Sir Charles Fraith.
Genesis by Robin Cook. First, a pregnant young social worker ends up on Chief New York City Medical Examiner Laurie Montgomery’s autopsy table. Then, when Montgomery asks Dr. Tricia Albanese, a forensic pathology resident with training in genetic science, to help track the unborn baby’s father, Albanese ends up dead, too. Now the chief medical examiner has two clearly linked murders to solve. Wouldn’t you know that the man who has helped define the medical thriller would home in on more cutting-edge science — genealogical DNA database tracking — for his next book?
The Peppermint Tea Chronicles by Alexander McCall Smith. There are changes afoot for Bertie and his family and friends in this next in the popular series by the redoubtable McCall Smith. Bertie is aging, if gracefully, and Irene is having her dramas, but Edinburgh keeps on keeping on.
Libraries=Information
More than 100 million U.S. adults have high blood pressure. Even scarier, the number of deaths from hypertension rose by nearly 38% from 2005-’15, in part due to changed standards.
You’re now considered to have hypertension if you have blood pressure of at least 130 for the systolic (top) number or 80 for the diastolic (bottom) number.
If you’re diagnosed with stage 1 hypertension (a top number between 130-139, and/or a bottom number between 80-89), you may think you need to start medication. But for most people in this group, the only prescription is for a change in lifestyle.
Combining a low-salt diet with a heart-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains, plus low-fat dairy, fish, poultry, beans, seeds and nuts can lower blood pressure as much as medication.
Combine this with moderate exercising of at least 30 minutes, three times a week for optimal results.
Treating hypertension may also lower your chances of developing mild cognitive impairment, a condition that’s often a precursor to dementia.
High blood pressure affects more than your brain and heart: it affects your kidneys, too. High blood pressure also can have other effects, like increasing risk of impotence in men and lessening sexual arousal in women. It can also damage the tiny blood vessels around your eyes, causing blurred or even complete loss of vision.
Stingy Schobel Says
Buy staples by subscription. Use a service like Amazon’s Subscribe and save to save up to 15% on goods you buy frequently, delivered on a set schedule.
Find free Wi-Fi. Going over your phone’s data limit can easily cost you $180 a year. Download the Wi-Fi Finder, an app that locates nearby locations where Wi-Fi is free.
Library Laugh
I’ve never trusted stairs — they are always up to something.
