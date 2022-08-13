Ray and Melanie Cox are the Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club Hams of the Month.
In December 2019, Ray Cox was looking online to see what it would take to get a ham license.
“A few days later I received an ad from HamStudy.Org. I enrolled and started studying. Then about March, Melanie looked over my shoulder and asked what I was studying. She asked if she could do it too and, of course, I said yes,” Ray recalled.
“I handed her the tablet and brought up the site. She said it was interesting so she kept studying. I found out there was a testing site in May, so I signed up for that.”
On May 29, they both passed their technician class license.
“We then gave ourselves three and a half months to learn the general class license,” Ray said.
In that time, Melanie got a call from her mother that she was in hospital. Melanie went to Georgia to help her.
“While she was gone I was able to pass my general class license. Melanie got home after two weeks and started studying again and I was studying for my extra class license.”
Melanie then had to return to Georgia and her mother so her studying was on hold again.
On Jan. 28, 2021, Ray and Melanie were headed to take Melanie’s test for General and Ray’s test for Extra.
“On the way there the car broke down so she called her daughter-in-law to come and take her the rest of the way to take her test and I stayed with the car,” Ray said.
“She arrived with a few minutes to spare but then they asked her for her ID. She had left it in the car and I had to send them a picture of her ID so she could take the test. So even after all the problems that afternoon she took the test and passed with only missing two questions.”
He continued, “It was a month later when I got a test time and went to take my test for Extra Class License. I was worried I would not pass but I did with total shock on my part. We are both now members of the Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club and try to attend every meeting.”
