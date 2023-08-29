The Foster Adoptive Parent Association of the Upper Cumberland Region will present the 2023 Rat Run on the Mountain Sept. 9 at the Cumberland County Community Complex from 1-6 p.m.
The event will recognize Superheroes of the community: veterans, EMS, firefighters, and law enforcement officers. There will also be a full car show and prizes for unique and one-of-a-kind entries, including a Kids Power Wheel Division. Kids, shine up those Power Wheels and show them off in the classic, coolest and rattiest classes.
The car show includes classes for coolest rat, rattiest rat, most creative, Jeep, VWs, hot rods, classic automobiles, motorcycles, Corvettes, trucks, Corvairs, people’s choice and kid’s choice. Entry is $15 for autos, $10 for motorcycles and $5 for Power Wheel.
Kids, enjoy the free face painting and games. There will also be craft vendors and food. New this year is a Card Show and Collectibles event. This begins at 9 a.m. with table spots available.
Admission is $5, with kids 12 and younger admitted free. Booths are available — contact Becky at 931-200-5070.
