Cumberland County’s 2021 annual rabies vaccination clinics will take place April 16-17 at area veterinary clinics.
Dogs 3 months and older, as well as cats 6 months and older, should be vaccinated. Call a Cumberland County Health Department environmental specialist at 931-484-6196 for more information.
Clinics are:
Friday, April 16
Homestead Animal Medical Clinic
55 Bob Tollett Loop
1:30-5 p.m.
$10 per vaccine
931-484-5521
Village Veterinary Clinic
5267 Peavine Rd., Suite 101
8 a.m.-noon, 1-3:30 p.m.
$10 per vaccine
931-456-9800
Saturday, April 17
Best Friends Veterinary Hospital
225 Sparta Hwy.
8 a.m.-noon
$10 per vaccine
931-459-2006
Highland Veterinary Clinic
119 W. Adams St.
8 a.m.-noon
$11 per vaccine
931-484-2616
Homestead Animal
Medical Clinic
55 Bob Tollett Loop
9 a.m.-noon
$10 per vaccine
931-484-5521
Plateau Animal Hospital
2314 Miller Ave.
10 a.m.-noon
$10 per vaccine
931-484-8060
Upper Cumberland Veterinary Clinic
4635 Hwy. 127 N.
8 a.m.-noon
$12 per vaccine
931-484-9059
Due to COVID-19, clinics will take extra precautionary measure to ensure the safety and health of clients and staff. Check with individual clinics for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.