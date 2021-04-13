Cumberland County’s 2021 annual rabies vaccination clinics will take place April 16-17 at area veterinary clinics.

Dogs 3 months and older, as well as cats 6 months and older, should be vaccinated. Call a Cumberland County Health Department environmental specialist at 931-484-6196 for more information. 

Clinics are:

Friday, April 16

Homestead Animal Medical Clinic

55 Bob Tollett Loop

1:30-5 p.m.

$10 per vaccine

931-484-5521

Village Veterinary Clinic

5267 Peavine Rd., Suite 101

8 a.m.-noon, 1-3:30 p.m.

$10 per vaccine

931-456-9800

 

Saturday, April 17

Best Friends Veterinary Hospital

225 Sparta Hwy.

8 a.m.-noon

$10 per vaccine

931-459-2006

Highland Veterinary Clinic

119 W. Adams St.

8 a.m.-noon

$11 per vaccine

931-484-2616

Homestead Animal 

Medical Clinic

55 Bob Tollett Loop

9 a.m.-noon

$10 per vaccine

931-484-5521

Plateau Animal Hospital

2314 Miller Ave.

10 a.m.-noon

$10 per vaccine

931-484-8060

Upper Cumberland Veterinary Clinic

4635 Hwy. 127 N.

8 a.m.-noon

$12 per vaccine

931-484-9059

Due to COVID-19, clinics will take extra precautionary measure to ensure the safety and health of clients and staff. Check with individual clinics for updates.

