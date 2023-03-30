Cumberland County will have rabies vaccination clinics April 14-15 and hosted by area veterinary clinics.
Owners are urged to take their dogs, 3 months of age or older, and cats, 6 months of age or older, to one of the clinics to receive their annual rabies vaccination.
A fee of $12 or $15 will be charged for each inoculation.
For more information, contact an environmental health specialist at the Cumberland County Department of Health at 931-572-4401.
Friday, April 14
Homestead Animal Clinic
55 Bob Tollett Loop
9 a.m.-noon and 2:30-5 p.m.
931-484-5521
$12
Upper Cumberland
Veterinary Clinic
4635 Hwy. 127 N.
9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
931-484-9059
$15
Saturday, April 15
Best Friends
Veterinary Hospital
225 Sparta Hwy.
8 a.m.-noon
931-459-2006
$15
Highland Veterinary Clinic
119 W. Adams St.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
931-484-2614
$12
Homestead Animal Clinic
55 Bob Tollett Loop
9 a.m.-noon
931-484-5521
$12
Plateau Animal Hospital
2314 Miller Ave.
10 a.m.- dnoon
931-484-8060
$12
