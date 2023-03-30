Cumberland County will have rabies vaccination clinics April 14-15 and hosted by area veterinary clinics.

Owners are urged to take their dogs, 3 months of age or older, and cats, 6 months of age or older, to one of the clinics to receive their annual rabies vaccination. 

A fee of $12 or $15 will be charged for each inoculation. 

For more information, contact an environmental health specialist at the Cumberland County Department of Health at 931-572-4401.

 

Friday, April 14

Homestead Animal Clinic

55 Bob Tollett Loop

9 a.m.-noon and 2:30-5 p.m.

931-484-5521

$12

 

Upper Cumberland 

Veterinary Clinic

4635 Hwy. 127 N.

9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

931-484-9059

$15

 

Saturday, April 15

Best Friends 

Veterinary Hospital

225 Sparta Hwy.

8 a.m.-noon

931-459-2006

$15

 

Highland Veterinary Clinic

119 W. Adams St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

931-484-2614

$12

 

Homestead Animal Clinic

55 Bob Tollett Loop

9 a.m.-noon

931-484-5521

$12

 

Plateau Animal Hospital

2314 Miller Ave.

10 a.m.- dnoon

931-484-8060

$12

