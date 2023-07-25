The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor chapter of Fairfield Glade presented a Quilt of Valor to Brady Haskins of Crossville on July 5. Haskins served four years in the U.S. Air Force. Her duty station was at Andrews Air Force Base from 1998 to 2002. She was part of the emergency response team on the night of Sept. 11, 2001, and was a mental health debriefer at the Pentagon on Sept. 12. From left are Lynne Harris, Brady Haskins and Sheryl Kelly.
centerpiece
Quilt of Valor presented to Brady Haskins
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Stone Memorial tabs Bilbrey as new softball coach
- New motorsports park drawing interest
- Time to get ‘All Shook Up’
- No injuries in Tuesday blaze
- Victim lectures defendant, then asks for hug
- Water service out for parts of Fairfield Glade
- Street closure ordinance gets first nod
- Three names sent to governor for new Criminal Court judge
- Judge waives state bond in Plate & Bowl
- Baragona writes final chapter at CCHS
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.