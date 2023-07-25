The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor chapter of Fairfield Glade presented a Quilt of Valor to Brady Haskins of Crossville on July 5. Haskins served four years in the U.S. Air Force. Her duty station was at Andrews Air Force Base from 1998 to 2002. She was part of the emergency response team on the night of Sept. 11, 2001, and was a mental health debriefer at the Pentagon on Sept. 12. From left are Lynne Harris, Brady Haskins and Sheryl Kelly.