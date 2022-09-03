The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor chapter of Fairfield Glade presented a Quilt of Valor to Angelika Lamie on Aug. 15 at the home of Ruth Hill, a representative of the organization.
Quilt of Valor members in attendance were Ruth Hill, Linda Glenn and Janice Cahill.
Lamie was born in Germany and moved to the states when she was just five years old. She joined the United States Air Force in 1979 and started her military career in administration working in military and civilian pay. She worked herself up in rank, becoming the recruiting and retention manager for the Western Region.
Angie recruited exclusively for doctors and nurses to serve overseas. She also cared for returning disabled soldiers from Desert Storm and Desert Shield, even helping them receive the medical and financial help from the VA that they deserved.
Lamie retired in May 2005 as a Chief Master Sergeant, a rank very few females achieve.
She suffers from severe Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome as a result of her work with disabled soldiers, and is a Gold Star Mom. Her service dog, Shep, helps her with her symptoms.
