Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilt of Valor chapter recently presented a Quilt of Valor ot Alphy S. Pierre.
The presentation took place at the home of Phyllis Teeter in Fairfield Glade.
St. Pierre joined the U.S. Army in 1969, and served in Vietnam from 1969-’70.
While in Vietnam, he served as a recon platoon sergeant in the Y28 “Big Red One” unit (First Infantry Division).
In 1970, he was assigned to the 5th Infantry Division, and served as the Army liaison with the U.S. Air Force.
St. Pierre received his honorable discharge in 1970, at Fort Lewis, WA.
Paula Ochoa, Phyllis Teeter, Janice Cahill and Ruth Hill from the Quilt of Valor chapter attended and made the presentation. Numerous friends and neighbors were also in attendance.
