Fairfield Glade Fantastic Quilt Guild member Pat Jennings will discuss 3D or illusion quilts during the Friday, July 15, meeting.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall of Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church at 231 Westchester Dr. Jennings’ presentation will follow a business meeting.
Illusions in quilt design often refers to a three-dimensional effect that may be created through a clever use of shape, color or value—and often a combination of the three.
Jennings will be addressing and showing examples of how quilters use basic color and light theory to trick the eye into seeing depth on flat surfaces.
When addressing shape, there are several common quilt patterns which are easy to break down into their component shapes. For instance, the traditional Tumbling Block is easily broken down into its basic unit, the hexagon — which consists of three diamond-shaped pieces joined with or without set-in seams. Through careful color and value placement, the three piece unit looks like a cube.
Another way of creating illusion in quilts is by experimenting with color placement. Cool colors such as blues, greens and violets seem to recede and warm colors such as yellows, oranges and reds seem to advance when they are used next to each other.
By using the same fabrics but placing them in reverse order will often create the illusion effect that the quilter is trying to achieve.
Value, how light or dark a fabric is, also can be used to create a 3D or illusion effect in quilting. Common ways for this effect to be achieved include using graduated or ombre fabrics which shade from light to dark in one color family across the width of the fabric or by using tone-on-tone fabrics which are printed fabrics that appear almost solid from a slight distance.
These often add a subtle visual texture to a quilt without being as busy as using a multicolor print.
Jennings will share several of her tips and techniques and show many projects that have the 3D or illusion effect.
The meeting will conclude with the ever-popular fat quarters drawing and the monthly show and tell.
The Fantastic Quilt Guild is a group of 100 quilters who meet the third Friday of the month at the Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church to further the art of quilting through education, sharing, community outreach and social camaraderie.
The guild has been meeting since 2002.
New members and visitors are always welcome to attend.
