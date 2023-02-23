There once was a time when "Slay, Queen" literally meant "off with her head."
Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived – after 500 years, the six Tudor queens finally get to have the last word.
SIX is the ultimate "she said."
The Tony Award®-winning hit musical and worldwide sensation, SIX made its Nashville premiere at Tennessee Performing Arts Center Tuesday. What initially began as Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' collegiate theater project as Cambridge University students, SIX has now garnered 23 awards in the 2021-'22 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (music and lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.
The modernized musical history depicts Henry VIII's six wives as pop stars in concert in this past-to-present performance. The half-dozen girly pops spill the tea as the girl group sings their truth, illuminating the conjecture, the politics and their relationships with the Tudor king – stories of their past, being passed over or passing away.
"History's about to be overthrown," the queens sing in the opening number.
Now, it's no longer history – it's "herstory."
Like rounds in a six-shooter, the queens go off like a shot, each with unique songs portraying their individuality, personalities, qualities and experiences. Packing a powerful punch, they compete with each other about which queen endured the most hardships as one of Henry VIII's wives for the honor of being "Queen of the Castle."
The SIX North American Tour Boleyn Company Cast are Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. Alternate cast members are Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow. For the TPAC opening, alternate Jana Larell Glover performed the role of Catherine of Aragon and alternate Cecilia Snow as Anna of Cleves.
It was seamless.
As Catherine of Aragon, Glover was posh and strong, absolved and absolute in her performance. Her vocal range and fervor set the energetic tone to the show. Berube was an instant crowd favorite and made waves as Anne Boleyn with her sing-songy voice and Baby Spice vibes. Amina Faye's hip-operatic contribution to the program as Jane Seymour was tender and soulful, a washing, gentling influence on the impactful, high-velocity production. Anna of Cleves was performed by Snow, a cast alternate who also serves as dance captain. The audience found out why in a big way. Snow was dynamite on stage, carrying herself with an awe-inspiring confidence and vitality that was so much fun to watch. She was the glue that held the show together. Mayagoitia was fierce and mighty in her delivery as Katherine Howard. Her energy yielded her fabulously capable voice. Parra played Catherine Parr, and it has to be said that her dusky, bluesy voice surprised and delighted.
Each of these ladies wholly owned it. They were girl power incarnate.
Just like an epic concert event, a live four-piece band accompanied the SIX on stage, providing the soundtrack. The product was the masterfully mixed arrangements of deep base hip hop, dubstep and trap, influenced by the cultural sounds from each queen's homeland and minstrel themes of the 15th century, with nods to the Spice Girls and Beyoncé.
It is powerful, catchy, dynamic and currently playing in my CD player on repeat.
The 85-minute performance zipped by, fast-forwarded by the quick-paced delivery, dynamics and brief interludes of quippy dialogue. As each presented their tune of trauma, the audience heard about their sacrifices and losses and how some lost more than others (especially from the neck up). As the competition heated up, insults flew and the girls came to a precipice. They didn't need to compete with each other as much as they needed to change the rhetoric.
Other than an incredible night of entertainment, the takeaway from SIX is this:
Queen, please! Straighten your crown, and don't step on the train of the queen in front of you.
Catch the Tudor wives' reprise while you can. The SIX North American Tour will move on (just like Henry VIII did) before you can say, "Off with her head!"
With some adult language, references, double entendres and innuendos, the show is recommended for ages 10 and older. Single tickets are on sale at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.
