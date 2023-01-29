The fifth annual Tennessee Songwriters Week kicks off with qualifying rounds on Jan. 30, 2023. Songwriters from across the state will vie for a chance to showcase their talent at the famed Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.
The week celebrates the foundation of the craft for which Tennessee is known – music. Tennessee is the home of seven genres of music, making it not only a vital part of our state’s culture and heritage, but arguably our biggest export to the world.
Approximately 50 venues across the state will host the qualifying round, with judges choosing 80 songwriters to advance to the Tennessee Songwriters Week Showcase in late February at venues in Franklin, Gallatin, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Memphis, Johnson City and Gatlinburg.
One songwriter will be selected at at each of the seven venues to perform their original work at the Bluebird Cafe March 26, 2023.
The songwriters include individuals songwriters, duos and trios. They will perform original work they wrote or co-wrote. Judges will consider the song and performance, originality, vocal and instrumental talent and emotional connection to the audience.
Sign ups continue through Jan. 29 at the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development website, tnsongwritersweek.com
The public can enjoy this unique celebration of Tennessee music by attending the preliminary rounds hosted at the following venues:
Feb. 4
Grinder House Coffee Shop
73 N. Main St.
Crossville
6-9 p.m.
Tickets available on eventbrite.com
Feb. 4
Moco Brewing Project
513 Court St.
Wartburg, TN
4-8 p.m. Eastern Time
Feb. 4
Red Silo Brewing Company
118 W. 1st St.
Cookeville
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 5
Suttons General Store
167 Clover St.
Granville, TN
2 p.m.
Register online at granvilletn.com
Feb. 11
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103
Crossville
6-10 p.m.
Tickets available at eventbrite.com
