He thought she was being presented with a quilt from Crossville Quilt of Valor sewing group. She thought he was. They neither one knew they both would be presented with a Quilt of Valor for their honorable military service.
Both veterans, husband and wife Maralynn and Jerry Lorenc, were pleasantly surprised as they each were presented with their quilts by Doris Smith, group leader of Crossville Quilters Quilts of Valor.
Maralynn served in the Marines from 1958-’60. Jerry served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-’68.
“What a wonderful surprise to both of them and much deserved,” said Gus Gocella, HonorAir Knoxville Upper Cumberland coordinator.
Gocella called the couple onto the stage during the HonorAir benefit concert at the Palace Theatre Nov. 9, each of them thinking they were helping with the QOV presentation secretly for their spouse.
“I had it set up with each of them thinking their spouse was receiving the QOV, and little did they know, that both of them were to receive a Quilt of Valor,” he said. “Well, I surprised them and they both received a QOV.”
Maralynn is nurse and volunteers in the community. She gives her time to Hospice of Cumberland County, St. Alphonsus Community Service (SACS Food Bank), sings in the church choir, and serves as a communion minister. Jerry recently retired as director of SACS after many years, but continues to volunteer at SACS as an interviewer, and also serves as church greeter and communion minister.
“Both of them have given back so much to our community,” Gocella said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.