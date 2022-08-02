If you love to sing, the Plateau Women’s Chorus wants you.
“We are currently auditioning new members for our main choir and registering children for a new community choir, the Young Singers of the Plateau,” Dana Beal, director, said.
The Fall Concert Season is titled “Songs in the Key of She” and will be performed with orchestra. Membership in PWC is open to women ages 15 and up and membership in Young Singers is for children from 2nd grade through age 14.
This concert season is particularly exciting because the choirs will premiere a piece written for them by Heather Sorenson, a very widely published composer. Ms. Sorenson is in high demand as a choir clinician all over the U.S. She will direct the choirs and orchestra on several of her pieces at the Nov. 13, 3 p.m. concert at Crossville First United Methodist Church. The concert is free, and the public is invited.
Dana Beal, founder and director of Plateau Women’s Chorus, invites you to contact her for an audition. At the audition, you’ll meet the director and talk about your singing experiences. Auditionees are checked for range and placement within the choir. Music reading ability is highly recommended for PWC but learning tracks are provided. Potential soloists are asked to sing (a cappella) a passage of their choice.
To schedule an audition, email director Dana Beal at plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com or phone/text 305-393-2278.
The Plateau Women’s Chorus will begin rehearsals this September. Directors Dana Beal and Kimberly White will rehearse the ladies. The PWC rehearses Tuesday afternoons, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Crossville First United Methodist Church from Sept. through Nov. 13.
Rehearsals are energizing, creative, inspiring and instructive. Singers strive to improve posture, breathing, vocal range, choral singing, harmonizing and more.
For more information, go to PWC-Plateau Women’s Chorus on Facebook and check out their website—plateauwomenschorus.org
