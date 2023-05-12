The Plateau Women’s Chorus ended their very successful “Roots and Wings” concert season with a well-attended performance at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on April 2. Fifty PWC singers, two accompanists, 12 Young Singers of the Plateau singers, guest performer Michael Ruff and additional musicians joined together to present a memorable afternoon of music. PWC would like to thank the public for their generous support of the chorus through attending the concerts and financially through donations.
The Plateau Women’s Chorus and the Young Singers of the Plateau, under the direction of Dana Beal will begin recruiting new members for their fall season, “Music of the World” in the near future. To join or support the PWC and Young Singers, please phone or text Dana Beal, director at 305-393-2278, or email plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com. Plateau Women’s Chorus is a 501(c) 3 organization and is funded in part by grants from the Tennessee Commission of the Arts, the Volunteer Energy Cooperative, contributions from the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club, Fairfield Glade Rotary, and individuals who support the chorus. You can show your support of our community and the arts through the VEC and by purchasing a specialty license plate. For more information visit https://www.tn.gov/revenue/title-and-registration/license-plates.html.
