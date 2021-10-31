To raise funds to “End Polio Now,” the effort by Rotary International to eradicate polio in the world, Rotary District 6780 and Dunk’n Donuts franchisees in Tennessee declared Oct. 20 as Purple Pinkie Day where a donation of $25 to buy a box of 10 Purple Pinkie Donuts would raise $187 to end polio in the world after matches from the District and the Gare Foundation. The Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade ordered boxes of Purple Pinkie Donuts to give to Fairfield Glade Police Department and Fire Department to recognize their service to the community.
Rotary International began the work to eradicate polio worldwide in 1985. Inspired by Rotary’s volunteer commitment and fundraising success, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative was launched in 1988. This remarkable partnership includes Rotary, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and more recently the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Through these efforts polio is only endemic in two countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan, and so far in 2021 there have been only two cases of wild polio virus identified, as those were in January. The effort is very close to its goal of eradicating polio worldwide, but the work must continue until everywhere is totally polio free.
