Fall is just around the corner, and the library is featuring pumpkin art through October.
Multiple artists have contributed to this event. So come and enjoy and vote for your favorite rendering.
Appearing at noon Sept. 18 in the Cumberland Meeting Room will be performers from the Cumberland County Playhouse musical of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein. This funny and “scary” musical will delight patrons of all ages.
A program on Hidden Resources in Family Search will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 21 in the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center. Genealogists don’t realize there are many features in the free website FamilySearch.org. This program will take us beyond the familiar search feature to find many other resources.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Sept. 12 — Knit and crochet class “Scrubbie Workshop,” 9 a.m.
Computer Class for Beginners – Class 1
, [preregistration required], 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13 — Origami Group meeting, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14 — Learn Chess with Alan Kantour
, 10 a.m.
Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher
, 10:30 a.m.
Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 16 — Intermediate tai chi class, 2 p.m.
Beginning tai chi class, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17 — KidBits Storytime and Craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18 — Ewe Can Knit needle workers group meeting
, 10 a.m.
Mel Brooks musical “Young Frankenstein” presented by the Cumberland County Playhouse, noon
Great New Books
A Better Man by Louise Penny. This title brings several characters to a close while resetting others to make this psychological mystery serve both as a beginning for new readers and a satisfying continuation for series fans. Gamache is an explorer of the human psyche, and the care he takes with the victims, their friends and family, as well as his own allows this series and his character continually to surprise, delight, and enthrall.
Rival’s Break by Carla Neggers. When a crime boss and his associates are sickened (in some cases fatally) aboard a yacht off the coast of Maine, FBI agents Colin Donovan and Emma Sharpe sweep in to investigate. With the help of HIT, their small, elite Boston-based FBI team, they must foil an attack that will have devastating effects.
Radicals, Resistance and Revenge by Judge Jeanine Pirro. The Fox News host pens a book about the political landscape as she sees it.
The Dark Side by Danielle Steele. The author tells a riveting story of the dark side of motherhood.
Zoe Morgan's childhood was marked by her younger sister's tragic illness, watching as her parents dedicated themselves completely to her final days and then divorced. When Zoe falls in love and has her own child, she is haunted by the ghosts of her past. The story becomes a race against time and a tale of psychological suspense that no reader will soon forget.
The Girl Who Lived Twice by David Lagercrantz. Lagercrantz repeats the three-peat with his third Millennium novel starring Lisbeth Salander. As usual, there are two stories in play here, the first involving Stockholm investigative reporter Mikael Blomkvist's attempt to identify a homeless man, and the second, of course, featuring Salander, who is on the trail of her sworn enemy, twin sister Camilla. The final chapter in Salander's ongoing quest to close the book on her malignant past, we learn, involves settling scores with Camilla, who is equally determined to rid the world of Salander.
Libraries=Information
One of the worst things to happen when you’re washing a load of laundry is finding out a new piece of clothing isn’t colorfast. The excess dye transfer to other clothes is nearly impossible to undo and can ruin a whole load of laundry.
To check if a garment is colorfast, do this one thing: Wet a cotton swab and rub it on the seam of the garment. If the swab turns a color, your new article of clothing is not colorfast and should be laundered separately from everything else.
Stingy Schobel Says
Used cooking oil can be a conundrum for home cooks: You can’t pour it down the drain without it clogging, and tossing it in the trash can mean almost endless wads of soaked paper towels.
Here’s one way to get rid of cooking oil: Use it to kill pesky weeds.
Pouring cooled oil where weeds proliferate will not only kill them, but the oil prevents them from coming back. And because it’s a vegetable-based oil, it’s biodegradable and fine to pour into the soil.
Library Laugh
I visited a monastery. I walked past the kitchen and saw a man frying chips.
I asked him: “Are you the friar?”
He replied “No, I’m the chip monk.”
Commented
