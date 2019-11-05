Fairfield Glade Community Church will present its annual Memorial Concert to honor those church members who have passed away in the last 12 months.
This year’s concert, which takes place at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 in the church at 521 Snead Dr., will feature the 60-voice University of the Cumberlands Chorale from Williamsburg, KY.
The university’s primary large vocal ensemble, the Chorale includes students from all majors who successfully complete the vocal audition requirements.
In addition to performances for worship services, university concerts, and recruitment tours, the ensemble recently performed at the Southern Baptist Convention and at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Their director is Jeff Smoak, who is in his 26th year as professor of music and coordinator of Vocal Studies.
This concert is free to the public. It is presented in two sections of about 20 minutes each, with a short Rose Ceremony tribute to the honorees. It will include solemn selections as well as patriotic, spirituals and the Hallelujah Chorus (from the Messiah).
The Community Church extends an invitation to the community to join them for this uplifting and inspirational event. Call 931-484-7412, visit www.ffgcomchurch.org or email ffgcomchurch@frontier.com for further details.
