Jessica Pruett with the Upper Cumberland Development District will present a Question, Persuade & Refer Suicide Program on Monday, Nov. 5, at 9:30 a.m., at Fair Park Senior Center. Pruett works with the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network to educate communities about the warning signs of suicide, with the ultimate intention of reducing suicide rates in Tennessee.
According to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, suicide is the tenth leading cause of death (2013 data) in Tennessee and the second leading cause of death within the 10-24 age group. The CDC report Tennessee suicide death rates continue to increase — in 1981 there were 571 reported suicide deaths and 1,065 reported in 2015. The suicide rate is higher for elderly than any other age group.
Pruett will discuss the warning signs, links between depression and suicide, risk factors, myths about suicide and a prevention strategy. Misinformation or the lack of information often means that desperate people can’t get the help they need in times of crisis. Being well-informed about depression and suicide can help you save your own life or the life of someone you love. To register for this free program, call 484-7416.
They would like to thank Pam Woodhouse and the Fairfield Glade Art Guild for the many educational and fun art classes taught at Fair Park in the last year. The Fairfield Glade Art Guild’s adult outreach program for seniors at Fair Park’s Senior Center is made possible through a grant received form the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The donor associated with the foundation is the William N. Rollins Fund. Many talented artists taught a variety of classes from painting to jewelry making, and the seniors are looking forward to next year’s classes.
Make plans to join Fair Park on Oct. 31 for a Halloween Costume Party and bingo at 9 a.m. Prizes for the scariest, funniest and best overall costumes. Refreshments will be served.
Ruth Lucas will be at Fair Park on Friday, Nov. 2, to help the seniors celebrate November birthdays, anniversaries and to welcome new members. The first Friday celebration is sponsored by Eye Centers of Tennessee. Entertainment will begin at 9:30 a.m. The menu will include homemade chili and Butterfinger Cake.
For more information regarding programs offered at Fair Park, call 484-7416 or visit the center at 1433 Livingston Rd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.