Explore Cumberland Mountain State Park and get to know the park better through these interpretive programs. Unless noted, all activities are free to attend.
Thursday, July 1
• 10 a.m. — Paint a Park. Accompany Ranger Jonathan at the playground picnic area to take some time to observe nature, then capture that scene in a painting.
• Noon — Cumberland Mountain History walk. Meet Ranger Josh at the park office to take a tour exploring the rich history of Cumberland Mountain State Park.
• 1 p.m. — Stories in the Stars. Join Ranger Jonathan at the playground picnic area to hear more about some stories of the stars and craft a personal version of a constellation
• 2 p.m. — Nature Frames. Join Ranger Josh at the playground area to build a natural picture frame. Supplies will be provided.
• 6 p.m. — Hunting for Mammoth! Meet Rangers Josh and Jonathan at the ball park by Shelter 1 for individual tests of mettle with the ancient weapon the atlatl. Who has what it takes to feed their family with some freshly hunted mammoth?
Friday, July 2
• Noon — Pine Cone Bird Feeders. Join Ranger Jonathan at the playground picnic area to make a fun snack for the birds to enjoy. This craft should be messy and will contain peanut butter.
• 1 p.m. — Totally OWLsome. Join Ranger Josh and resident great horned owl Chomper at the amphitheater to hear about these cryptic creatures. Discussion will include owl ecosystem services, myths and adaptions that made these birds excel at night hunting.
• 3 p.m. — Sand Art! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a Sandhill crane! Create a piece of art with each sand grain with Ranger Josh at the playground picnic area.
• 4 p.m. — Nature Discovery Hunt. Meet Ranger Jonathan at the playground picnic area for a fun scavenger Hunt in nature. Bring water and appropriate shoes.
• 6 p.m. — Hunting for Mammoth! Meet Rangers Josh and Jonathan at the ball park by Shelter 1 for individual tests of mettle with the ancient weapon the atlatl. Who has what it takes to feed their family with some freshly hunted mammoth?
• 8:30 p.m. — Owl Prowl with Ranger Powell. Join Rangers Josh and Jonathan at the park office to explore the mystery of the night’s fiercest flying predators. Participants are asked to bring flashlights and appropriate shoes.
Saturday, July 3
• Noon — Creek Critter. Participants can meet Rangers Josh and Jonathan at Shelter 2 tennis court to get their feet wet and access the health of park streams by locating bioindicator species like salamanders, crayfish and other fun aquatic life. Go prepared to get wet.
• 1:30 p.m. — Secret Life of Snakes. Meet Ranger Josh at the playground area with the park’s resident corn snake to dive into the life history of snakes, non-venomous vs. venomous, and ecosystem services provided by snakes.
• 2 p.m. — Skull House Rock! Meet Ranger Jonathan at the CCC Museum patio by the Restaurant to hear all about some of Tennessee’s native mammals through their fascinating skulls and pelts.
• 3 p.m. — Cumberland Plateau Nature Trail. Meet Ranger Josh at the Restaurant terrace to make memories observing plants and animals found along the way. Participants should bring sturdy shoes and plenty of water, as the trail is a moderate mile-long loop that runs along Byrd Creek
• 4 p.m. — Hear Owl About It! How wise is an owl? Meet Ranger Jonathan and the park’s resident Eastern screech owl, Bobble, at the CCC Museum patio by the Restaurant to hear more about these mysterious fluff balls of the night.
• 8 p.m. — Campfire. Meet Rangers Josh and Jonathan at the park playground at the designated campfire area for a fun-filled night of campfire games, marshmallows and stories.
Sunday, July 4
• 11 a.m. — Red White and Blue Slime. Join Ranger Josh at the playground picnic area to make red, white and blue star-spangled slime.
• Noon — Watercolor American Flag. How amazing is this country?! Celebrate by creating an individual American flags with Ranger Jonathan at the playground picnic area for some great fun.
• 1 p.m. — Lean-to Shelter Competition. Participants can find out if they and their families can out the storm and successfully make a lean-to shelter with Rangers Josh and Jonathan at the boat dock. Go prepared to get wet for the hike down the short Pioneers Loop to find the perfect build site.
• 3:30 p.m. — Patriotic Balloon Paddle Game. An amazing craft that leads straight into a game; join Ranger Jonathan at the playground picnic area for some great fun.
• 4 p.m. — Screech Like an Eagle! Join Ranger Josh and Henson the residential red-tailed hawk at the amphitheater to hear about hawks and how important they are for balancing the ecosystem.
• 5 p.m. — Make That Fire Work! Having trouble starting a fire? Meet Ranger Josh at the playground picnic area to create tinder bags to make sparks and memories.
