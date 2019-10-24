Dennis "Mike" Gamble, 71, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at home with his family by his side. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and J.D. Gamble; mother-in-law, Joyce Wyatt; father-in-law, Manson Vitatoe; grandmother-in-law Dora Morgan; brother-in-law, Lynn Vitatoe; his so…