Interpreter: Megan Fisher
• Please sign up for ALL boating activities at the boat dock. Spots are limited. Also, don’t forget to wear appropriate clothing
• All children 12 and younger should be accompanied by an parent or guardian
• All programs are free unless otherwise noted
Friday, Oct. 25 — Whoooo’s There? Owls can turn their heads a full 270 degrees. Meet Megan at the museum patio for an introduction to a few of the Park’s owls and more cool facts about these amazing birds of prey. 3 p.m.
• Kayak and See the Fall Colors. This is a great opportunity to kayak with Seasonal Ranger Megan on Byrd Lake and see the changing foliage among the lakeside. A sign up sheet can be found in the park’s main office; only 10 slots are available. Meet at the boat dock for this activity.
•Saturday, Oct. 26 — Annual Halloween festivities. Head to the Recreation Lodge for fun and the Friends Group serving hot dogs, chips and a drink. All proceeds go to the Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park for future programs. 3 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27 — A Healthy Ecosystem. Seasonal Ranger Megan will lead a guided hike on the RTP paved trail and discuss the importance of environmental stewardship, how forests are impacted by invasive species, and how to take steps to eliminate environmental impacts around home. 11 a.m.
• Fall Colors on the Lake. This afternoon canoe flake on Byrd Lake s a great opportunity to see the changing foliage along the lakeside. A sign up sheet can be found in the park’s main office; only 10 slots are available. Meet at the boat dock for this activity. 1 p.m.
