The Pro-Troop Rally and Crab-Orchard Chapter NSDAR Fourth of July Children’s Parade will return for 2021, with plans in place for a July 3 event.
Debbie Towns launched the Pro-Troop Rally in 2006, bringing together music, speakers and organizations to honor the military. This year’s event is set for 9 a.m. to noon at the Cumberland County Courthouse lawn.
The event is being held on Saturday, July 3, because the Fourth of July will be on Sunday.
The celebration will include recognition of all military branches, with free, individually wrapped snack cakes from Flowers Bakery.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and enjoy the event.
Rolling Thunder will escort the Crossville Fire Department onto Main St. where a large flag will be displayed from the department’s ladder truck.
The Crab-Orchard Chapter of the NSDAR will also present its Fourth of July Children’s Parade.
This is primarily a walking parade for children up to age 12. Children are encouraged to decorate their bikes and battery-powered vehicles and travel along Main St. from the Palace Theatre to the Crossville Depot.
No internal combustion motorized vehicles will be allowed.
Line-up begins at 10 a.m. at the Palace Theatre.
For more information about the Children’s Parade, contact DAR Regent Nancy Mitchell at 315-559-1740.
