Art Circle Public Library will host a free showing of “Prisoners of the Plateau” to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the arrival of the first German prisoners of war to Cumberland County.
The showing will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. The public is welcome to attend.
The documentary examines life in Camp Crossville, one of 11 Tennessee prisoner-of-war camps during World War II. It housed more than 1,500 German and Italian prisoners.
The documentary explores the interaction of prisoners with the local community, such as their help with labor shortages on farms where workers left to serve in the military.
“I was attracted to this project after hearing of the existence of the camp,” said Dr. Charlie Gee, producer and director and an associate professor of communication and media at Lincoln Memorial University.
“My interest in the story piqued when I heard prisoners stayed in the community after the war. I wanted to know why — was it because of their interactions with the community or other reasons?” Gee said.
“Further research gave me the answer, which is revealed in the documentary.”
“Prisoners of the Plateau” follows German soldier Hans Albert Smolinski, who was captured in North Africa and sent to the POW camp in Crossville.
Viewers will meet his girlfriend, Irmgard Renner, who is still in Germany, through a series of letters, as well as additional context provided by their daughter.
The documentary features interviews with a German POW, prisoners’ families, U.S. Army personnel stationed at the camp, county residents, and recollections from private journal entries and previous news articles.
“Camp Crossville is an interesting sociological collaboration between enemies,” Gee said.
“I think there was a lot of mutual respect and empathy between the prisoners and the community. The camp brought the world to Crossville; and, in turn, Crossvillians learned about their place in it.”
Call the library at 931-484-6790 for more information.
