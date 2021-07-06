Art Guild member and talented artist Karen Shaw will be teaching a series of printmaking classes at the Plateau Creative Arts Center.
The first in the series begins in July with collagraphy. A Collagraph = collage plus print = FUN. All that is needed to create a collagraph is a piece of matboard, an exacto knife, a spoon and some ink and paper. Students are asked to bring the knife and spoon and the other supplies are included in the class fee. The collagraph itself is the plate students will print from to get a black-and-white image with varying darks, lights and textures. There will be a variety of subject matters to choose from and drawing skill is not necessary.
Shaw will cover various methods of making collagraphs and the format will be fairly small so several different prints can be created. There may even be time on the last day to embellish the prints with students’ preferred media of watercolor, colored pencil or pastels.
Shaw is a self-taught artist from West Virginia who has been focusing on printmaking during the pandemic. She looks forward to sharing her passion for printmaking with others.
Shaw said, “There is nothing like the mystery and history of a medium that plays into a sense of surprise every time a print is pulled.”
That’s the joy of printmaking.
Shaw has exhibited at the Crossville Palace Theatre, the Art Circle Public Library, and was a featured artist in 2019 at the Art Center. She is an active member of the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade and has won numerous awards including Best of Show.
Shaw’s “printmaking without a press” collagraphy class at the Arts Center in Fairfield Glade will take place on July 20, 21 and 22 from 9 to noon for a fee of $90 for Art Guild members and $105 for non-members. Materials are included in the cost of enrollment. Students are asked to bring an exacto knife and a spoon.
Call the Art Center at 931-707-7249 or stop by and register at 451 Lakeview Dr. Maximum students for this class is eight(8).
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization and an equal opportunity provider. Learn more at www.artguildfairfieldglade.net.
