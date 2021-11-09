All Cumberland County youths ages 7-18 are welcome to attend the Cumberland Prevention Coalition’s drug-free fall festival from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13.
Standing Tall Life Skills Inc. and Wildwood Stables are partnering with the Cumberland Prevention Coalition to bring this event to Wildwood Stables at 1450 Westchester Dr.
Youth activities include hayrides, rock painting, goody bags, and cornhole.
In support of the drug-free theme of the festival, drug prevention information and training, free drug lock boxes and free opioid overdose reversal kits will be available for parents.
The Cumberland Prevention Coalition seeks to unite various sectors of the community in its efforts to create a drug-free community by addressing substance abuse risk factors and building a youth coalition that engages the young people of the community.
Standing Tall Life Skills seeks to provide a safe place for children and adults to find acceptance, build self-confidence and reinforce the importance of personal integrity and healthy decision making.
Those planning to attend the festival are asked to register at programs@cumberlandpreventioncoalition.org or 931-210-0384.
This project is funded under a grant contract with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.