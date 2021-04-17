Cumberland Prevention Coalition and the United Fund have partnered since 2018 to bring drug prevention education to Cumberland County. The $34,000 invested by United Fund has been used to develop and bring program and services primarily to students, parents, caregivers, in addition to all residents. Although these programs and services focus on nicotine, alcohol, and prescription drug misuse, the Coalition provides education and training on all substance use disorders.
A recent example of a nicotine program was the “Vaping is Not My Thing” contest for sixth- to eighth-graders managed by Cumberland County School Coordinated Health department. In this contest, students researched facts about vaping, used their creativity to draw a picture of why vaping is “not my thing,” and submitted their artwork for a chance to be displayed publicly.
An ongoing Coalition service is free distribution of lockable drug cabinets through home health care agencies and community events. These cabinets reduce opportunities for opioids and other prescriptions to be stolen and misused. Any resident of Cumberland County can receive a free lockable drug cabinet by calling the Coaltion at 931-210-0384.
Cumberland Prevention Coalition holds meetings the third Monday of every month at noon during which our community collaborates to address substance misuse. All are invited and a free lunch is served. To learn more, follow us on Facebook or call 1-931-210-0384.
“We are grateful to United Fund and urge everyone to financially support their positive work in our community,” said Steve Stone, chairman, Cumberland Prevention Coalition. To financially support the United Fund please send donations to 348 Taylor St, Suite 101, Crossville TN 38555 or by visiting www.cumberlandunitedfund.org.
