Come and enjoy KidBits PreSchool Storytime with Miss Patty today and Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. in the Cumberland Room. Preschoolers enjoy not only great stories but end their morning with craft making. What a way to start the day.
WCTE, in conjunction with The Cumberland County Playhouse, is celebrating Black History Month with a free screening of “Visions of Freedom” at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Playhouse. Come and enjoy.
Great New Books
It’s One of Us: A Novel of Suspense by J.T. Ellison
Secrets, lies and DNA strands intertwine in this twisty thriller about the meaning of family and the battle between nature and nurture. Interior designer Olivia Bender has almost everything—a loving husband, Park, a rewarding career and a beautiful home—but no children. After six miscarriages, she’s not sure she can go through it again. When the police knock on their door, Olivia and Park learn secrets that ignite a firestorm in their lives. Someone in Nashville is killing women and DNA indicates the suspect is Park’s son. But how? Park soon admits donating to a sperm bank in college. Although horrified about the killings, he is secretly happy he has a child. Teenager Scarlett Flynn runs a chat room for the “Halves,” people whose DNA is related to one man … their biological father. She’s obsessed with trying to find the father she’s wanted her whole life. Now it seems one of the Halves is a murderer.
The Last Kingdom by Steve Berry
Berry once again proves that history matters, skillfully crafting a fictional story around historical truths in this 17th Cotton Malone novel. This time, the Justice Department agent-turned-antiquarian book dealer is searching for clues from 1886, the year when King Ludwig II of Bavaria was deposed. Eccentric almost to the point of madness, Ludwig searched for another kingdom to rule as he hid from the world and died mysteriously shortly thereafter. Now the CIA, Germany, China and a rogue band of ex-spies all hunt for the missing documents that could prove whether Ludwig found another country to rule before his death. Malone joins the hunt to determine if another monarch deeded Ludwig some land for his new empire. From clandestine meetings to code-crunching cipher wheels to secret compartments in antique desks that conceal what might be the “keys to the kingdom,” Malone and his protégé Luke must solve King Ludwig’s puzzle and reckon with the truth’s implications for global power dynamics.
Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat and Tears by Michael Schulman
Controversy has plagued the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and its Oscar ceremonies since its inception in 1929, which Schulman shares in this entertaining history of America’s oldest major entertainment award. Labor disputes nearly killed the Academy at its birth. Blacklisting was an embarrassment, especially when blacklisted writers won Oscars under assumed names. Award rivalries created bad blood between sisters Olivia de Havilland and Joan Fontaine. An independent accounting firm was first brought in to maintain ballot integrity after Bette Davis’s Of Human Bondage performance became the industry’s first Oscar snub. Warner Brothers wasn’t going to allow her to be rewarded for her freelance work at rival RKO. Schulman also examines the Academy’s slowness in recognizing change in the 1960s and ‘70s and devotes a long chapter to the slighting of artists of color. But it’s the gossip readers will remember most: the disastrous opening of the 1989 awards ceremonies with its older stars—Alice Faye, Dorothy Lamour, etc.—moved across stage like mummies; the wrong name read for best picture in 2016; and Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.
Library Laugh I
What is the similarity between a tooth & a tree?
Both have roots.
Stingy Schobel Says
Those streak marks on your floor have finally met their match. Just use a tennis ball like an eraser to scrub away the scuff. There aren’t any chemicals here, so this is safe for any kind of floor.
Don’t cry over spilled wine. Instead, grab a can of shaving cream and spray it over the stain ASAP. Let the foam sit for 30 minutes, then rinse and rub the stain. It should vanish before your eyes.
Library Laugh II
Why shouldn’t you write with a broken pencil?
Because it’s pointless!
Libraries=Information
Do the math: There are nearly 250 million cars on the road in the United States, and all of that windshield washer fluid adds up. Turns out the majority of these fluids are made of methanol, which is so toxic that just two tablespoons can kill a child if ingested. With so many cars spraying to clean their windshields, the accumulation of droplets on roads ends up in waterways and in our environment. Take the time to buy biodegradable fluid that’s methanol-free the next time you refill your car’s reservoir.
