Like many parts of Cumberland County, the town of Pleasant Hill has steep hills, which are hard to navigate during icy and snowy conditions. Before sending out the town plow and salter, the mayor has to consider the present state of the roads and the upcoming weather forecast. In Cumberland County where temperatures drop below freezing at night, but often rise to near 50º when the sun comes out, ice and snow are often gone by noon. Salting, sanding or plowing the major and hilly streets may be all that is needed for safety. However, if the temperatures stay below freezing, it is best to clear the streets to keep the ice from staying or forming. The mayor keeps in contact with the Pleasant Hill EMS station for feedback and direction to make decisions during inclement weather. The Town Hall office received notes of appreciation for end-of-year donations made to Uplands Village to help purchase PPE equipment for the health workers, to the PH Community Church for aid to local people in need through the Grab thrift store, and appreciation gift cards for the PHS teachers.
The monthly Town Council is still meeting virtually. Anyone is welcome to participate. Call Town Hall, 931-277-3813, or email townpleasanthill@gmail.com for the ZOOM link. Town Hall lobby is open but offices are locked. Town Clerk Kellie will serve people through the sliding window or you can use the drop box for payments or communication. Changes for 2021 in town services include suspension of weekly brush pickup to two times in the spring and two in the fall. The weekly trash pickup fee has been lowered to $120 yearly. Recycling pickup continues to be the second Wednesday of the month, but the recycling bins staffed by volunteers in the Town Hall parking lot will only be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Since the previous brush disposal routine has been disallowed, town maintenance will need to cut down and burn the dead pine trees behind Town Hall. Any vines will be removed and the proper permits obtained. They will try to do it on a weekend when school is not in session.
Check the Facebook page for the Town of Pleasant Hill for schedule changes and posts of COVID-19 updates and vaccine availability from the county mayor. There is ongoing discussion with the Tennessee Department of Revenue about the miscalculation in the sales tax revenue assignments of water sales for services of the West Cumberland Utility District. The retroactive payment charged to the town would have a significant impact on Pleasant Hill expenses along with the reduced sales tax checks in the future. Other anticipated reduction in monthly town revenue are due to unavoidable factors such as lower census numbers, COVID-related impact on sales tax, and the scheduled Hall Income Tax cessation.
Pleasant Hill Elementary School is following a hybrid plan as Cumberland County COVID-19 infections remain in the red metric. Grades 3-12 have been on remote learning with Grades PreK-2 attending in-person school. Parents have been able to pick up meals, which included breakfast, lunch and snacks, for the at-home children. Weekend meal pickups for all students and children 18 and under were available but more safely and swiftly obtained on Fridays at one of the high schools since there were students attending the elementary schools. Snow days have complicated all of the schedules, so parents need to check PHS Facebook, emails, and phone notifications. Monday, Jan. 18, was a holiday celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. All children and staff stayed home that day. Yearbook orders are due by Jan. 29. If parents did not receive an order from the school, forms are available on the PHS Facebook page for downloading. The elementary schools are attempting to safely hold varsity basketball games on Thursdays at 6 p.m. The varsity tournament first round is scheduled for Jan. 30. Patience of parents, children and staff is greatly appreciated for as they say, “We are all in this together.”
