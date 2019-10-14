Fall is a busy season in Pleasant Hill. Each weekend is packed with enriching or entertaining activities.
On Oct. 18 and 19, the Ulli program led by Carl McColman, author of “The Big Book of Christian Mysticism,” will present “In the Footsteps of Saint Francis: Exploring the Link Between Mysticism and Social Action.” He will reflect on how mysticism and social action belong together just as surely as do breathing in and breathing out. McColman will pay special attention to the beloved Italian friar, Francis of Assisi, but his exploration will likely cover a wide terrain seeking to find the connection between meditation and activism — and how to embrace that connection in your own lives.
The Oct. 18 potluck supper will begin at 5:30 p.m. (bring table setting and a dish to share) followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. On Oct. 19, there will be a complimentary continental breakfast at 8:30 a.m., followed by the program, continuing the exploration of mysticism and its social action link from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Both programs will be in Adshead Hall of Fletcher House in Pleasant Hill.
McColman is a contemplative writer, speaker, teacher, soul friend and storyteller. He is the author of numerous other books, including “Answering the Contemplative Call,” “An Invitation to Celtic Wisdom,” and “Unteachable Lessons.”
He studied at James Madison University (BA, English) and George Mason University (MA, professional writing and editing). After a career as a humble bookseller, he entered into full-time lay ministry as a retreat director, writer and speaker. Since 2016 he and his wife have worked as adult catechists, co-directing the Rite of Christian Initiation (RCIA) process at their parish in Atlanta, GA.
The German theologian Karl Rahner famously said, "The Christian of the future will be a mystic or will not exist." But in the minds of many, mysticism sounds like escapism: a spiritual "bypass" that hides away in meditation and avoids the challenges of today's world. Yet, a look at the great mystics of the past — from St. Francis in the 12th century to Thomas Merton in the 20th — shows it is obvious that the greatest mystics were often profoundly engaged with the social, political and moral crises of their time.
Believing that spirituality should bring people together rather than set them apart, McColman’s work explores many paths from Buddhism to Celtic wisdom to Neopaganism — while remaining grounded in contemplative Christianity. He takes particular delight in exploring how ancient (and often hidden) dimensions of mystical insight can bring joy and purpose to all spiritual seekers today.
For more information, visit McColman’s website at www.carlmccolman.com or Ulli’s at www.ullipleasanthill.org, email ullipleasanthill@gmail.com or call Don Dowdey at 931-277-3033.
On Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m., Dr. Susan Ford Wiltshire will present "Constitutional Separation of Powers, Past and Present." She has written in detail about that subject, but her most relevant work is Greece, Rome and the Bill of Rights. She will be talking about the history of this idea going back to Greece and Rome and then how it was incorporated into the U.S. Constitution. Separation of powers takes on particular urgency now as we move into an era of impeachment, and she will reflect on that.
The talk will be part of the annual meeting of Action by Christians to Abolish Torture (ACAT-USA). Come early for refreshments at 2:30 p.m. in Adshead Hall of Fletcher House, followed by the program at 3 p.m. Wiltshire taught Latin and Greek literature for 40 years at the University of Illinois, Fisk University and Vanderbilt University. She earned a BA at the University of Texas and a MA and PhD. at Columbia University.
A recurring theme in everything Wiltshire writes is hospitality.
“An act of hospitality,” she said, “is a matter of turning strangers into friends. When that happens, both host and guest are transformed.”
She learned the ways of hospitality not only from her West Texas upbringing but also from the ancient Greeks and Romans. When she refers to the ancient authors, her purpose is to connect what they knew then with what is known now.
When the occasion requires it, Wiltshire becomes a thoughtful activist. Trained in the philosophy and practice of non-violence, she understands that the goal of any movement is not victory but community.
Check out her website, www.susanfwiltshire.com, for a listing of the many non-fiction and fiction books she has authored. She and her husband, a retired legal aid attorney, live on a farm in Houston County. They have two adult children.
For information about ACAT, call Deborah Holbrook at 931-337-9220. Adshead Hall is on the lower level of the Fletcher House for Assisted Living at 40 Fletcher Dr. off of Church Drive across from the PH Community Church in Pleasant Hill.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Tuesday and Thursday — Grab Thrift Shop at 9547 Hwy. 70 W. Regular store hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Due to theft problems, donations to The Grab need to be left inside during business hours. Call the manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big load.
Wednesday, Oct 15, 3 p.m. — Annual St. Francis Blessing of the Animals at the portico of PH Community Church, 67 Church Dr.
Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays from 2-5 p.m. — Pioneer Hall Museum is open for visits until the end of October. If you have visitors at any other time, feel free to call Sharon at 277-5226 or Chris at 277-3742. They will try to arrange a special tour. Visit www.pioneerhallmuseum.net.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2 p.m. — Documentary: “Fed Up” (information that could change the way people eat forever) in Room 4, PH Community Church, UCC Main St. and Church Dr. in Pleasant Hill.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 5:30 p.m. — Spaghetti supper, 6:15 p.m. Story Church in Room 1 of the PH Community Church, 67 Church Dr. in Pleasant Hill.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m. — Bible study and prayer at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m. — Fair Trade Room open in PH Community Church. Coffee, tea, chocolate and SERRV crafts from around the world. Supports co-ops and crafters with a “fair” price for their goods.
Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m. — Community Bridge in the Fletcher House dining room. All welcome. Call 277-5005.
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2-4 p.m. — Town hall discussion with District 8 School Board Rep. Teresa Boston and County Commissioners Deborah Holbrook and Jim Blalock.
